Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in 'Shades of Gold' at the 26th South African Style Awards

Beauty Events News Style

Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu will be LIVE on #BNSCONVOS This Weekend

Beauty Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Anti-Dark Marks this Week

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Drea Okeke Made a Fabulous Debut at the 96th Oscars with a Touch of Our Ankara, See Here

Beauty BN TV Events Style

3 Times Rita Dominic-Anosike Sported Nigerian Woman-owned Fashion Brands During Her Sensational Ghana Trip

Beauty Events Style

Adut Akech Bior's Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

Beauty BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Beauty

Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in ‘Shades of Gold’ at the 26th South African Style Awards

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 26th edition of the South African Style Awards recently held at Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg was all shades of elegance. Themed “Shades of Gold” the event saw fashionistas, influencers, and media personalities show up in gorgeous golden outfits. From dresses with thigh-high slits to short gowns, you know that fashion was served! See our recap below:

Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Dress: @amyaghomi
Stylist: @dahmola
Glam: @joycejacob_jjb
Photo: @blaq_smith

Blue Mbombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Dress: @scalodesigner
Hair: @majestic_premium_collection
Photo: @raelsilver_rs

Natasha Joubert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jolandie Fouche (@jolachecouture)

Custom gown: @jolachecouture
Fabric: @moosas_fabrics
Hair: @duchess_of_mane
Make-up: @byrachelannretief
Extensions: @mayne__international

Nadia Nakai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

Dress: @gertjohancoetzee
Photo: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig

Ndavi Nokerii

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndavi Nokeri (@ndavi.nokerii)

Dress: @gerritpienaardesigns
Video: @raelsilver_rs

Ratile Boitumelo Mabitsela

Dress: @fabianicollection x @warrickgautier
Hair: @sizwe_hairstyle
Photo: @emp_cyclone

Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela (@nobuhle1)

Dress: @gertjohancoetzee
Glam: @michelle_liebenberg_makeup
Photo: @brad_stone_photography

Motshidisi Mohono

Photo: @thapelomabotja_za
Glam: @nthabi_sbahle_tshabalala
Hair: @the_verge_naturals
Dress: @errefashion
Stylist: @miaatess

Celeste Khumalo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celeste Khumalo 🧿 (@celestekhu)

Palesa Tembe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palesa Tembe (@palitembe)

Dress: @gerritpienaardesigns
Photo @mashangwa
Glam: @makeupbyminkzz

Siyamthanda Ndube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

Lasizwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe)

ist

Styl: @kgosilesego
Hair: @rockets.man
Photo: @kelvin_tanakaphotography

Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2)

Hair: @lajawihair
Glam: @lloydmbeauty
Dress: @amkelojiyane
Stylist: @siya_weloveher
Photo:  @ikanyengrammutla

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php