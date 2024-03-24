Beauty
Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in ‘Shades of Gold’ at the 26th South African Style Awards
The 26th edition of the South African Style Awards recently held at Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg was all shades of elegance. Themed “Shades of Gold” the event saw fashionistas, influencers, and media personalities show up in gorgeous golden outfits. From dresses with thigh-high slits to short gowns, you know that fashion was served! See our recap below:
Bonang Matheba
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @amyaghomi
Stylist: @dahmola
Glam: @joycejacob_jjb
Photo: @blaq_smith
Blue Mbombo
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @scalodesigner
Hair: @majestic_premium_collection
Photo: @raelsilver_rs
Natasha Joubert
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Custom gown: @jolachecouture
Fabric: @moosas_fabrics
Hair: @duchess_of_mane
Make-up: @byrachelannretief
Extensions: @mayne__international
Nadia Nakai
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @gertjohancoetzee
Photo: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig
Ndavi Nokerii
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @gerritpienaardesigns
Video: @raelsilver_rs
Ratile Boitumelo Mabitsela
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @fabianicollection x @warrickgautier
Hair: @sizwe_hairstyle
Photo: @emp_cyclone
Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @gertjohancoetzee
Glam: @michelle_liebenberg_makeup
Photo: @brad_stone_photography
Motshidisi Mohono
View this post on Instagram
Photo: @thapelomabotja_za
Glam: @nthabi_sbahle_tshabalala
Hair: @the_verge_naturals
Dress: @errefashion
Stylist: @miaatess
Celeste Khumalo
View this post on Instagram
Palesa Tembe
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @gerritpienaardesigns
Photo @mashangwa
Glam: @makeupbyminkzz
Siyamthanda Ndube
View this post on Instagram
Lasizwe
View this post on Instagram
ist
Styl: @kgosilesego
Hair: @rockets.man
Photo: @kelvin_tanakaphotography
Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha
View this post on Instagram
Hair: @lajawihair
Glam: @lloydmbeauty
Dress: @amkelojiyane
Stylist: @siya_weloveher
Photo: @ikanyengrammutla