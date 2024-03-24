Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in ‘Shades of Gold’ at the 26th South African Style Awards

The 26th edition of the South African Style Awards recently held at Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg was all shades of elegance. Themed “Shades of Gold” the event saw fashionistas, influencers, and media personalities show up in gorgeous golden outfits. From dresses with thigh-high slits to short gowns, you know that fashion was served! See our recap below:

Bonang Matheba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Dress: @amyaghomi

Stylist: @dahmola

Glam: @joycejacob_jjb

Photo: @blaq_smith

Blue Mbombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Dress: @scalodesigner

Hair: @majestic_premium_collection

Photo: @raelsilver_rs

Natasha Joubert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolandie Fouche (@jolachecouture)

Custom gown: @jolachecouture

Fabric: @moosas_fabrics

Hair: @duchess_of_mane

Make-up: @byrachelannretief

Extensions: @mayne__international

Nadia Nakai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

Dress: @gertjohancoetzee

Photo: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig

Ndavi Nokerii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndavi Nokeri (@ndavi.nokerii)

Dress: @gerritpienaardesigns

Video: @raelsilver_rs

Ratile Boitumelo Mabitsela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratile Boitumelo Mabitsela (@ratile_mabitsela)

Dress: @fabianicollection x @warrickgautier

Hair: @sizwe_hairstyle

Photo: @emp_cyclone

Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela (@nobuhle1)

Dress: @gertjohancoetzee

Glam: @michelle_liebenberg_makeup

Photo: @brad_stone_photography

Motshidisi Mohono

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motshidisi Mohono 🇿🇦 (@motshidisim)

Photo: @thapelomabotja_za

Glam: @nthabi_sbahle_tshabalala

Hair: @the_verge_naturals

Dress: @errefashion

Stylist: @miaatess

Celeste Khumalo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Khumalo 🧿 (@celestekhu)

Palesa Tembe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palesa Tembe (@palitembe)

Dress: @gerritpienaardesigns

Photo @mashangwa

Glam: @makeupbyminkzz

Siyamthanda Ndube

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

Lasizwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe)

ist

Styl: @kgosilesego

Hair: @rockets.man

Photo: @kelvin_tanakaphotography

Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2)

Hair: @lajawihair

Glam: @lloydmbeauty

Dress: @amkelojiyane

Stylist: @siya_weloveher

Photo: @ikanyengrammutla

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!