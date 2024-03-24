Beauty
It’s The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound
Hi BellaStylistas! BNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We will be highlighting their fashion highlights each week this month. For this year’s edition, we will spotlight 4 amazing female artists with incredible styles.
Aya Coco Danioko, known by her stage name Aya Nakamura, is a Malian-French pop singer who published her music online, gaining a following with “Karma” and “J’ai mal“. Notably, her song “Brisé“, garnered traction on Youtube.
She released her debut album “Journal Intime” in 2017, closely followed in 2018 by Nakamura, which was certified Diamond in France. Two (2) years after its release, the Nakamura album passed the billion streams mark on Spotify, making her the most listened-to French-language female artist on Spotify.
Aya is known for her sleeky straight hairstyles. Her fashion sense cuts across comfort and sultry. She’s boldly voluptuous, her style blends confidence with what’s been described as a Parisian flair.
Aya in a monochrome Louis Vuitton pieces
Aya in sultry green spaghetti-strapped bodycon, promoting her song titled “Hype”
Rocking the shirtless blazer trend with a pair of thigh-high hose
Aya in an open-back halterneck velvet dress
Sporting a sleeveless 2-toned bodycon
Aya in a sheer jumpsuit flanked by Ayra Starr for ‘Hype’ music video
Aya as Black Barbie
in an edgy black piece
Lancome Ambassador reporting
A plunging neckline + a snatched facebeat
Aya in an asymmetrical purple bodycon for her Lancome ambassadorial shoot
Aya serving wet-look fabric for a music video shoot
All black on the street
Did somebody say tights or boots?
