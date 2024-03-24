It’s The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaStylistasBNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We will be highlighting their fashion highlights each week this month. For this year’s edition, we will spotlight 4 amazing female artists with incredible styles.

Aya Coco Danioko, known by her stage name Aya Nakamura, is a Malian-French pop singer who published her music online, gaining a following with “Karma” and “J’ai mal“. Notably, her song “Brisé“, garnered traction on Youtube.

She released her debut album “Journal Intime” in 2017, closely followed in 2018 by Nakamura, which was certified Diamond in France. Two (2) years after its release, the Nakamura album passed the billion streams mark on Spotify, making her the most listened-to French-language female artist on Spotify.

Aya is known for her sleeky straight hairstyles. Her fashion sense cuts across comfort and sultry. She’s boldly voluptuous, her style blends confidence with what’s been described as a Parisian flair.

Aya in a monochrome Louis Vuitton pieces

Aya in sultry green spaghetti-strapped bodycon, promoting her song titled “Hype”

Rocking the shirtless blazer trend with a pair of thigh-high hose

Aya in an open-back halterneck velvet dress

Sporting a sleeveless 2-toned bodycon

Aya in a sheer jumpsuit flanked by Ayra Starr for ‘Hype’ music video

Aya as Black Barbie

in an edgy black piece

Lancome Ambassador reporting

A plunging neckline + a snatched facebeat

Aya in an asymmetrical purple bodycon  for her Lancome ambassadorial shoot

Aya serving wet-look fabric for a music video shoot

All black on the street

Did somebody say tights or boots?

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

