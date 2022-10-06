Connect with us

Events Promotions

#BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships

Career Events

And the Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are… Martha Alade, Lumbie Mlambo & Sahar Salama

Events Living

#HowWeSA: Mary Edoro enjoyed the Soft Life, Beautiful Culture & Delectable Cuisine in Johannesburg courtesy of SA Tourism | Here's How It Went

Events

Kanekalon holds its Hair and Braids Festival to Change the Narrative Surrounding Hairdressers and Hairstylists

Events Music Scoop

Tems, Wizkid & CKay Among Top Winners at BMI London Awards

Events

Guinness Smooth gave Guests a Swell Time at the Capital Block Party | See Photos

Events

Celebrities and Friends gather to Celebrate the Apple Yard by 88 Exclusive Launch | See Photos

Events

Balmoral Group and Octopus Marketing Group in Partnership with CEC Launch Wonderland Lagos | Get the Scoop

Events

WIMBIZ to host Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Osaretin Demuren, HE (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki C.O.N at its Annual Conference

Events Promotions

Win an All-expense-paid Trip to the Interswitch One Africa Fest with these easy Steps

Events

#BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships

Published

3 hours ago

 on


The excitement of the athletics season is officially over, however, celebrations are still in full swing as Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and Para-Athletes who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship enjoyed a grand reception by Guinness Nigeria.

The celebratory gala on Thursday, September 22nd at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos had in attendance sport icons, entertainment elites, socialites and sports reporters alike. Guests relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of excitingactivities, Event was anchored by Bolanle and DJ anonymous was also in attendance and thrilled guest with scintillating sounds.

The highlight of the event was an incredible toast to the extraordinary talents at 17:59 Guinness time, closely followed by the reward presentation of ₦2,000,000 to the 100 metres hurdles Guinness world record Tobi amusun, 1,000,000 to all gold medalists, ₦750,000 to all silver medalists and ₦500,000 to all bronze medalists for their astonishing sporting achievements.

With this befitting appreciation of the reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion, Tobi Amusan and other extraordinary female Athletes, Guinness reaffirms its commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture through the ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign.


Since the launch of Black Shines Brightest, Guinness Nigeria has remained committed to spotlighting and celebrating exceptional black beacons across several cultural touch-points including art, music and sports.

To keep up with more Guinness excitement, follow @GuinnessNGR on Instagram and Twitter or Guinness Nigeria Facebook. You can also join the conversation with #BlackShinesBrightest on social media.


18+. Enjoy Guinness responsibly.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You

How the Private Sector can Help Students During ASUU Strike
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

BN Hot Topic: Should You Cut off People Because of their Political Choices?

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today
css.php