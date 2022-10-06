BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships



The excitement of the athletics season is officially over, however, celebrations are still in full swing as Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and Para-Athletes who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship enjoyed a grand reception by Guinness Nigeria.

The celebratory gala on Thursday, September 22nd at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos had in attendance sport icons, entertainment elites, socialites and sports reporters alike. Guests relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of excitingactivities, Event was anchored by Bolanle and DJ anonymous was also in attendance and thrilled guest with scintillating sounds.

The highlight of the event was an incredible toast to the extraordinary talents at 17:59 Guinness time, closely followed by the reward presentation of ₦2,000,000 to the 100 metres hurdles Guinness world record Tobi amusun, 1,000,000 to all gold medalists, ₦750,000 to all silver medalists and ₦500,000 to all bronze medalists for their astonishing sporting achievements.

With this befitting appreciation of the reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion, Tobi Amusan and other extraordinary female Athletes, Guinness reaffirms its commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture through the ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign.



Since the launch of Black Shines Brightest, Guinness Nigeria has remained committed to spotlighting and celebrating exceptional black beacons across several cultural touch-points including art, music and sports.

