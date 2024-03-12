Connect with us

Events News

24 Gold, 10 Silver & 16 Bronze: It's Raining Medals for Nigeria at the 13th African Games

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Culinary Stars Align! Cooking With GameChangers Takes Center Stage at Lagos Premiere!

Beauty BN TV Events Living News Style

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Events Inspired Promotions

Igniting Success Stories for Girls: The Pride Initiative by the Ojiudu Foundation Empowers the Next Generation of Women

BN TV Events Inspired Living News Style

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Sophia Ike-Onu & Derin Fabikun Unravel 2 Decades of Amazing Friendship | WATCH

Events Promotions

Beyond Borders, Beyond Industries: Business Women in Africa Lunch Forges New Alliances!

Events Movies Movies & TV

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

Events Movies & TV

See Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & All Our Favourite Stars At The 2024 Oscars

Events Promotions

GAGE’s EdTech Company of the Year Award goes to ALX!

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Style

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Events

24 Gold, 10 Silver & 16 Bronze: It’s Raining Medals for Nigeria at the 13th African Games

Avatar photo

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Photo credit: makingofchamps

It’s the season of medals for Nigeria at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. With twenty-four gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze, Nigeria athletes are showcasing their remarkable talent, strength and determination, sweeping the competition with their outstanding performances.

Read on to see how Nigeria is topping the medals table.

Badminton – men (singles event)

Aunoluwapo Opeyori brought home Nigeria’s first gold medal in a win against his Nigerian counterpart Godwin Olofua in the final of the men’s singles badminton event.

Wrestling – women (freestyle event)

In the women’s wrestling, Nigeria secured 6 gold medals. Mercy Genesis defeated her Egyptian opponent Nada Mohamed in the 50kg category (7-0). Christiana Ogunsanya dominated the 53kg category with a score of 11-0, likewise Odunayo Adekuoroye in 57kg (6-0). Esther Kolawole and Blessing Oborududu defeated their opponents respectively in the 62kg and 68kg categories, and Hannah Amuchechi Reuben defeated Cote D’Ivoire’s Amy Youin (10-0), bringing the total to six gold medals for Nigeria.

Wrestling – men (freestyle event)

Nigeria finished its outing in the wrestling event with 3 silver and one bronze medals. In the 125kg, Ashton Adeyemi-Amin Mutuwa’s good run earned him a silver medal in the final against Egypt’s Youssif Mohamed Hemida. Harrison Onovwiomogbohwo was awarded the bronze medal in the 86kg category. Simeon Enozunimi and Simon Stephen Izolo both received silver medals in the 57kg and 65kg categories, respectively.

Weightlifting – women

With twelve gold medals, the women proved that they meant business, and the business was to win. Adijat Olarinoye won three gold medals in the 55kg category, while Folashade Rafiatu Lawal accomplished the same feat in the 59kg category. Ruth Ayodele secured three gold medals in the 64kg category, and Joy Eze achieved the same in the 71kg category.

Weightlifting – men

Edidiong Joseph Umofia emerged as the overall best in the 67kg category, lifting in snatch 135kg, clean and jerk 165kg, and clinching three gold medals.

Judo

In a 1-o victory, Franca Audu secured a bronze medal in the fight against Mauritius’ Sarah Sylva Rioux, earning third place. This marks Franca’s third bronze medal from the African Games following victories in Maputo 2011 Brazzaville 2015, and now Accra 2024.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Get to Know More About Ted Oladele’s Tech Journey and Why He’s Building Mira in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php