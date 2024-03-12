24 Gold, 10 Silver & 16 Bronze: It’s Raining Medals for Nigeria at the 13th African Games

It’s the season of medals for Nigeria at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. With twenty-four gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze, Nigeria athletes are showcasing their remarkable talent, strength and determination, sweeping the competition with their outstanding performances.

Read on to see how Nigeria is topping the medals table.

Badminton – men (singles event)

Aunoluwapo Opeyori brought home Nigeria’s first gold medal in a win against his Nigerian counterpart Godwin Olofua in the final of the men’s singles badminton event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

Wrestling – women (freestyle event)

In the women’s wrestling, Nigeria secured 6 gold medals. Mercy Genesis defeated her Egyptian opponent Nada Mohamed in the 50kg category (7-0). Christiana Ogunsanya dominated the 53kg category with a score of 11-0, likewise Odunayo Adekuoroye in 57kg (6-0). Esther Kolawole and Blessing Oborududu defeated their opponents respectively in the 62kg and 68kg categories, and Hannah Amuchechi Reuben defeated Cote D’Ivoire’s Amy Youin (10-0), bringing the total to six gold medals for Nigeria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

Wrestling – men (freestyle event)

Nigeria finished its outing in the wrestling event with 3 silver and one bronze medals. In the 125kg, Ashton Adeyemi-Amin Mutuwa’s good run earned him a silver medal in the final against Egypt’s Youssif Mohamed Hemida. Harrison Onovwiomogbohwo was awarded the bronze medal in the 86kg category. Simeon Enozunimi and Simon Stephen Izolo both received silver medals in the 57kg and 65kg categories, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

Weightlifting – women

With twelve gold medals, the women proved that they meant business, and the business was to win. Adijat Olarinoye won three gold medals in the 55kg category, while Folashade Rafiatu Lawal accomplished the same feat in the 59kg category. Ruth Ayodele secured three gold medals in the 64kg category, and Joy Eze achieved the same in the 71kg category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

Weightlifting – men

Edidiong Joseph Umofia emerged as the overall best in the 67kg category, lifting in snatch 135kg, clean and jerk 165kg, and clinching three gold medals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving Athletics in Nigeria (@makingofchamps)

Judo

In a 1-o victory, Franca Audu secured a bronze medal in the fight against Mauritius’ Sarah Sylva Rioux, earning third place. This marks Franca’s third bronze medal from the African Games following victories in Maputo 2011 Brazzaville 2015, and now Accra 2024.