BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Nigeria is Guaranteed a Medal, thanks to Wrestler Blessing Oborududu

Finally, Nigeria is guaranteed a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and that’s because Blessing Oborududu defeated Battsetseg Soronzobold of Mongolia 7 – 2 to reach the final of the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling event.

This will be Nigeria’s first ever medal in wrestling at the Olympics and we’re super proud of Blessing for this achievement.

She’ll now face USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final and we’re rooting for her to bring home the gold medal!

