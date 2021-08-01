Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams tell their Love Story as they cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

Connect with us

Adebola Williams is getting set to exchange nuptial vows with his fiancée, Kehinde Daniel, this weekend.

The soon-to-be husband and wife, sat with the Editor of TheWill Downtown magazine to share their beautiful love story and also shared their pre-wedding photos, and photographed by Bedge Pictures. Yes, all the photos are pretty lovely.

Editor of the magazine, Latasha Ngwube, says about the couple, “Love, they say, is a beautiful thing. As we all search for the love we deserve, it’s important to celebrate the ones who have conquered the quest and found the answer to the age-old question of “God when?” because for Kehinde and Debola Williams @kdlagos2021 , the answer is NOW! Sitting with The Williams just before their big day was simply delightful and I’ll leave you to enjoy our exclusive interview!”

See extracts from the interview below

Photo Credit: @thewilldowntown

