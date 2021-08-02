Life Before #BBNaija: 12 Times Designer Arin’s Pieces Made a Statement

You don’t need to take a second look at #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate Arin to see how much she loves contemporary fashion.

An independent arts and culture curator who strives to promote contemporary art in Africa as a means of self-expression, Arin began her own womenswear brand, Nola Black, at the age of 18, in 2010 while she was still a student at the University of Lagos.

After going on a break to further her education, Arin relaunched Nola Black in 2017 and since then, it’s been all the way up. From showcasing a collection at the 2019 GTBank Fashion Weekend and AFI CapeTown Fashion Week to dressing some of your favourite celebrities including Idia Aisien, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ozinna Anumudu, Eku Edewor, Fade Ogunro, among others.

Yes, the Big Brother Naija platform brings much-needed exposure for further expansion, but Arin is not new to the fashion designing business. She’s good at what she does and these celebrities rocking her beautiful pieces are proof:

1. Idia Aisien

2. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

3. Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

4. Ozinna Anumudu

5. Eku Edewor

6. Fade Ogunro

7. Kemi Smallz

8. Falana

9. Fola Adeoso

10. 2019 GTBank Fashion Weekend

11. 2019 AFI CapeTown Fashion Week

12. The Designer