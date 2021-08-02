“KOB: The Return Of The King,” “IJE: The Journey”, “Quam’s Money” & other Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix This August

NaijaOnNetflix says you should expect to be entertained this new month as they release the list of Nigerian movies coming to Netflix from now till the end of August.

The list is packed with a lot of the hit blockbuster movies you probably didn’t get a chance to see at the cinema, along with Kemi Adetiba‘s forthcoming series, “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King.”

So, if you’ve seen all your favourite Nollywood movies on Netflix and are wondering what to expect this new month, take a look at the exciting list below:

“IJE: The Journey” (2010) – August 3rd

“IJE: The Journey” tells the tale of two sisters Chioma and Anya, the choices they make in life and the consequences of they pay for those choices. Chioma, a child growing up in the Nigerian countryside, warns her restless sister, Anya, about the pitfalls in trying to attain the American Dream, but all to deaf ears.

Ten years later, Anya is accused of killing three men in a Hollywood Hills mansion—one of them her record producer-husband. Chioma has to travel from Nigeria to Los Angeles, and with the help of a young, unproven attorney, discovers that the dark secret her sister wants to keep hidden from all, but which might be the only thing she has to gain her freedom. The movie stars Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. Watch the trailer here.

“76” (2015) – August 4

“76” is a story told six years after the civil war where a young officer from the middle belt gets entangled in a romantic relationship with a beautiful O-level student from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

Their budding romance was almost ruptured by endless military postings. Now heavily pregnant, her walls came crumbling when the news of her husband’s involvement in a botched coup attempt hits the headlines.

The movie was directed by Izu Ojukwu and stars Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberisima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owiriwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu and Shuaibu Ebenehi Adams. Watch the trailer here.

“Quam’s Money” (2020) – August 6

The sequel to 2018’s “New Money“, “Quam’s Money” tells the story of Quam Omole (played by Falz, reprising his role from the first movie), a security guard-turned-millionaire, whose life is thrown into chaos after he loses N500 million to a group of fraudsters. The trailer shows that Quam, with the help of a few friends, is willing to do anything and everything to get his money back.

The movie is produced by Inkblot productions, directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Chinaza Onuzo. It stars an ensemble cast of actors such as Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Michelle Dede, Karibi Fubara, Buchi Ojieh, with Jemima Osunde and Blossom Chukwujekwu also reprising their roles from the first movie. Watch the trailer here.

“Brother Jekwu” (2016) – August 11

Mike Ezuronye’s directional debut “Brother Jekwu” stars himself as the lead actor alongside Angela Okorie, Wofaifada, Funny Bone, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe, Sabrina Stadler, among others.

The movie tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is full of adventure, proud and conceited. He is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story. Watch the trailer here.

“Unroyal” (2020) – August 15

“Unroyal” was produced by Matilda Lambert and directed by Moses Inwang. The movie stars Pete Edochie, Shaffy Bello, Matilda Lambert, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Abayomi Alvin, Linda Osifo and Emem Inwang.

It follows the story of the arrogant Princess Boma who is from a royal family. Fate, however, turns her fortune around and in her dying state, she is relegated to the same position she enjoys putting others. Watch the trailer here.

“Nneka The Pretty Serpent” (2020) – August 18

Play Network’s “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” is a remake of the 1992 Nollywood classic “Nneka the Pretty Serpent”. The sequel was directed by Tosin Igho, produced by Chris Odeh with Ramsey Nouah and Charles Okapeleke as the co-producers.

It features Idia Aisien, Zack Orji, Bovi, Beverly Naya, Kenneth Okolie, Waje, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Ademoye, Shaffy Bello, Charles Inojie, Judith Audu, Beverly Osu, and Ndidi Obi. Watch the trailer here.

“King Of Boys: The Return Of The King” (2021) – August 27

“King Of Boys: The Return Of The King” is the highly expected sequel to Kemi Adetiba‘s hit movie “King Of Boys“. It is centred around the lead character, (Sola Sobowale) Eniola Salami’s return from a five-year exile.

The upcoming seven-part series will see Reminisce, IllBliss, Akin Lewis, Osas Ighodaro, Titi Kuti, and Keppy Ekpeyoung reprise their roles from the first movie. New additions to the cast include Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe Damijo ‘RMD’, Efa Iwara, Deyemi Okanlawon, Charly Boy and Lord Frank. Watch the teaser here.

Which movie are you looking forward to the most?