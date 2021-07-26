Netflix releases Teaser for “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King”

Connect with us

Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming seven-part series for “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King“.

In the teaser, Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale) is ambushed by the media when she returns from a five-year exile. But, to their dismay, they were unable to reach her.

The series will see Reminisce, IllBliss, Akin Lewis, Osas Ighodaro, Titi Kuti, and Keppy Ekpeyoung reprise their roles from the first movie. New additions to the cast include Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe Damijo ‘RMD’, Efa Iwara, Deyemi Okanlawon, Charly Boy and Lord Frank.

Whatever Kemi Adetiba has up her sleeve for the upcoming series, we’re sure it will leave viewers talking.

The highly-awaited sequel is expected to premiere on Netflix on August 27, 2021.

Watch the teaser below:

