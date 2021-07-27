Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Liquorose Proved She’s a Natural Actor & Dancer

Not only is she an incredible dancer and a member of the renowned GGB dance group, but her humorous videos on TikTok and Instagram back up her claim of being a “down-to-earth go-getter.”

Roseline Afije, also known as Liquorose, is a housemate on BBNaija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition. We decided to check out her Instagram page, and honestly, her humour and dance videos will brighten your day.

Check on it

1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

And a great dancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)