Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Liquorose Proved She’s a Natural Actor & Dancer

Not only is she an incredible dancer and a member of the renowned GGB dance group, but her humorous videos on TikTok and Instagram back up her claim of being a “down-to-earth go-getter.”

Roseline Afije, also known as Liquorose, is a housemate on BBNaija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition. We decided to check out her Instagram page, and honestly, her humour and dance videos will brighten your day.

Check on it

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

9

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

And a great dancer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

