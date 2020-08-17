Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Guess Who's Joining the Cast of "King Of Boys" Sequel - Nse Ikpe-Etim!

Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Motivating us with Newly Released Video for 2010 Hit Song "Get Busy"

Movies & TV

A Nigerian Adaptation of Cinderella "Dérè" is Here with Shaffy Bello as the Wicked Stepmother

Movies & TV Style

#BBNaija Live Eviction: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu In This Mai Atafo Shacket Is A Sight To Behold

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 28: Kaisha Evicted From the Big Brother House

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong's "Kiss & Tell" starring Monalisa Chinda, Joseph Benjamin & Nse Ikpe-Etim

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija – Day 27: TravelBeta's Challenge, Owambe Night Party & More Highlights

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss this Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed”

BN TV Movies & TV

Can Greg help Antwan overcome his hospital anxiety? Find out on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Dara” (Part 2) starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

Movies & TV

Guess Who’s Joining the Cast of “King Of Boys” Sequel – Nse Ikpe-Etim!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The sequel to the Kemi Adetiba-directed movie “King Of Boys” just got more interesting.

The upcoming sequel will feature new faces, mostly from the just concluded #KOBstayHomeChallenge. And the newest additions include Temitope Olowoniyan who will play the role of Aisha Banjo, Amanda Oruh, Jide Oyegbile, a few others, and Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Nse Ikpe-Etim shared a photo of her script with an inscription by Kemi Adetiba which reads, ‘To the incredible talented Nse… Can’t wait to create magic w/you!!!“.

Captioning the post, the Nollywood actress wrote:

It’s official. I am joining the King of Boys’ family on its sequel. Thank you @kemiadetiba for your inspiring work and I cannot wait to create magic with you and the rest of the team.

According to Kemi Adetiba, the actress will play the role of Jumoke Randle. The filmmaker reposted Ikpe-Etim’s announcement with the caption:

Been wanting to work with you, Nse for SO SO long. I finally get the chance, and can’t wait for you all to meet Mrs Jumoke Randle, wife to Governor Tunde Randle! Oh what a character!!! The KING OF BOYS might have her hands full in this sequel.

We also can’t wait to view the magic.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You’re Gay and Nigerian

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

Advertisement
css.php