Guess Who’s Joining the Cast of “King Of Boys” Sequel – Nse Ikpe-Etim!
The sequel to the Kemi Adetiba-directed movie “King Of Boys” just got more interesting.
The upcoming sequel will feature new faces, mostly from the just concluded #KOBstayHomeChallenge. And the newest additions include Temitope Olowoniyan who will play the role of Aisha Banjo, Amanda Oruh, Jide Oyegbile, a few others, and Nse Ikpe-Etim.
Nse Ikpe-Etim shared a photo of her script with an inscription by Kemi Adetiba which reads, ‘To the incredible talented Nse… Can’t wait to create magic w/you!!!“.
Captioning the post, the Nollywood actress wrote:
It’s official. I am joining the King of Boys’ family on its sequel. Thank you @kemiadetiba for your inspiring work and I cannot wait to create magic with you and the rest of the team.
According to Kemi Adetiba, the actress will play the role of Jumoke Randle. The filmmaker reposted Ikpe-Etim’s announcement with the caption:
Been wanting to work with you, Nse for SO SO long. I finally get the chance, and can’t wait for you all to meet Mrs Jumoke Randle, wife to Governor Tunde Randle! Oh what a character!!! The KING OF BOYS might have her hands full in this sequel.
We also can’t wait to view the magic.