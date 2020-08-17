Everything We Know About Constance Iloghalu, Miss London 2020 First Runner-up

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Constance Iloghalu, the beauty queen, born and raised in the United Kingdom but has her heritage from Nigeria – Anambra State, has been crowned the first runner-up for Miss London 2020 beauty pageant.

The winners of the Miss London Beauty Pageant were crowned over the weekend. Most of the pageant was conducted virtually with the contestants submitting catwalk and talent videos from home.

Constance submitted a video entry with introduction, catwalk and talent.

She will now compete for the title of Miss England, later this year, and subsequently, take a shot at Miss World with core intent of raising a charity with strong desire to lift people of developing nations out of poverty. She was also awarded the title of Miss Eco.

She raised funds for the Beauty with a Purpose initiative and was able to raise £1365.53. One hundred per cent of the funds go towards helping children who are disadvantaged in the UK and abroad, she tells The Tablet UK.

Five things we learned about her:

  • She’s a former student of St Stephen’s Primary in Deptford and St Ursula’s Convent, Blackheath.
  • Constance is a family support worker and contact supervisor, supervising contact between parents and foster children.
  • She is studying social sciences at University College London, where she is the elected course representative and a student ambassador.

  • She volunteers for the Igbo Cultural Support Network as the welfare officer and had started to organise a Youth Development weekend, centred around stimulating team-building activities and personal development when lockdown intervened.
  • She has also been supporting a domestic violence charity.

Speaking on getting through the semi-finals in an interview with the media outlet, the beauty queen said:

I was so happy to get through to the semis – as I worked very hard for it. I believe that if I win, it will be a celebration of British women from different ethnic backgrounds. It is important to see diversity in ethnicity and body shape, to encourage younger girls.

My goal is to help children with special educational needs and eventually create my own charity based on education in developing countries. I really believe education is the key out of poverty.

Watch her introduce herself:

Check out her catwalk entry:

