A Nigerian Adaptation of Cinderella “Dérè” is Here with Shaffy Bello as the Wicked Stepmother

To be honest, what’s more Nollywood than a wicked stepmother story?

Baffling that no one’s ever thought about it, but thanks to EbonyLife Films, a Nigerian adaptation of the famous Cinderella, “Dérè” is finally here.

The 6-part series, showing on Netflix, stars “I May Destroy You“‘s Weruche Opia as Cinderella and Shaffy Bello as the wicked stepmother.

There’s also Gbenro Ajibade as the charming prince and Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang is Cinderella’s father.

See the trailer, and know that you’re in for a classic Nollywood tale. Can’t believe no one’s ever thought of it!