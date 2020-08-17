Connect with us

A Nigerian Adaptation of Cinderella "Dérè" is Here with Shaffy Bello as the Wicked Stepmother

#BBNaija Live Eviction: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu In This Mai Atafo Shacket Is A Sight To Behold

#BBNaija Day - 28: Kaisha Evicted From the Big Brother House

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong's "Kiss & Tell" starring Monalisa Chinda, Joseph Benjamin & Nse Ikpe-Etim

#BBNaija – Day 27: TravelBeta's Challenge, Owambe Night Party & More Highlights

Don't Miss this Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed”

Can Greg help Antwan overcome his hospital anxiety? Find out on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Dara” (Part 2) starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

We're a Getting a "Osuofia in London" Sequel, All Thanks to Charles Okpaleke

Meet Kemi, Oma & Adesewa on the First Episode of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches”

To be honest, what’s more Nollywood than a wicked stepmother story?

Baffling that no one’s ever thought about it, but thanks to EbonyLife Films, a Nigerian adaptation of the famous Cinderella, “Dérè” is finally here.

The 6-part series, showing on Netflix, stars “I May Destroy You“‘s Weruche Opia as Cinderella and Shaffy Bello as the wicked stepmother.

There’s also Gbenro Ajibade as the charming prince and Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang is Cinderella’s father.

See the trailer, and know that you’re in for a classic Nollywood tale. Can’t believe no one’s ever thought of it!

