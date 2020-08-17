Connect with us

#BBNaija Live Eviction: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu In This Mai Atafo Shacket Is A Sight To Behold

#BBNaija Live Eviction: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu In This Mai Atafo Shacket Is A Sight To Behold

Tonight was another Live Eviction Show from the Big Brother House and once again, it was full of suspense, hope, surprises and general mixed feelings. A night when both the housemates and the viewers wait to rejoice over their saved faves or to hurt over their evicted friends. Another night for Nigerians to express their surprise and give their opinions on the turn out of events tonight.

Overall, the one thing that we do look forward to is our dear host, Ebuka‘s outfit. Ebuka has made it a personal mantle to pepper us every Sunday and honestly, we can not complain because we do love to see him come correct. This Sunday wasn’t any different as Ebuka left our jaws dropping in this absolutely glamorous Mai Atafo “Shacket”- a shirt thick enough to be halfway between a shirt and jacket, that can be styled as traditional African or trendy European. The Atafo Shacket was paired with pants from the same super wool fabric.

Ebuka has once again proven that he is not afraid to play with colours as the TV personality rocked the not so regular turquoise three-piece in five different ways leaving us awestruck every single time.

Photo Credit: @theoladayo

