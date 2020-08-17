Nomzamo Mbatha shines on True Love Magazine’s September 2020 Cover

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Actress, producer, and philanthropist Nomazamo Mbatha is the cover girl for True Love Magazine’s September 2020 cover.

Announcing the new feature, Nomzamo wrote on Instagram:

Here’s the girl from the dusty streets of KwaMashu rewriting and controlling the narrative of her life. Her truth being the only constant that remains. In the words of this Billie Eilish song “And I am in love… with my future, can’t wait to meet her.”
ALL THAT FIRE AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. 🥂💋💛  Love, Zamo

For the photos following the cover feature, this South African IT girl gives us major hairstyle inspiration rocking statement-making waist-length braids, accessorised with mini gold cuff clips.

Discover more about True Love Magazine’s new issue on www.news24.com/truelove

Photo Credits: @truelovemagazine @nomzamo_m

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

The Definitive Guide to African Style

Star Features

