Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

From the Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios Presents Farmer’s Bride, Launching September 27th

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

When Love Strikes: Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael Star in Nigeria's First Football Film, Out September 13 | Watch Trailer

Movies Nollywood

Exploring the Gripping and Relatable World of "Tòkunbọ̀" with Ramsey Nouah & Gideon Okeke

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Get an Inside Look at "Broken Portrait" Featuring Teni Aladese, Taye Arimoro & Ngozi Nwosu

Culture Movies Movies & TV Style

Olivier Rousteing's African Heritage Shaped the Balmain x Lion King Collection, Find Out How

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Movies

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Avatar photo

Published

10 mins ago

 on

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has revealed the nominees for the 18th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18), set to air on October 26th. These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the creativity, quality, and excellence of South African film and television talent while promoting industry growth, entrepreneurship, and the development of emerging talent.

This year, the SAFTAs introduced five exciting new categories, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Special Effects in Hair and Makeup, and Best Original Song for a Telenovela, TV Drama, or Feature Film.

Leading the pack with a staggering 29 nominations is Tshedza Pictures, known for its hit productions such as “The River,” “Giyani,” and “Legacy SA.” The highly anticipated show “Outlaws,” directed by Tebogo Malope, earned 11 nominations, matching the acclaim of “The River.”

Right behind them, Burnt Onion Productions snagged 22 nominations for projects like “Miseducation,” while The Bomb Shelter Film Company garnered 20 nominations, with 17 nods going to the breakout hit “Shaka iLembe,” including a Best Actress nomination for Nomzamo Mbatha.

In an impressive personal achievement, Thembinkosi Mthembu leads individual nominations with four for his performances in “The River,” “Adulting,” “Shaka iLembe,” and “Outlaws.” Meanwhile, the return of the Animation category adds a fresh dynamic to this year’s ceremony.

Additionally, posthumous nominations were awarded to Mpho Sebeng and Connie Chiume, honouring their contributions to South African cinema.

Fans can tune in on October 26th to catch the ceremony broadcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic.

Check out the nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress nominations in different categories below:

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap

  • Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
  • Bianca Amato (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
  • Nkhensani Mlondzo (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap

  • Kabelo Thai (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv
  • Clement Maosa (Skeem Saam),  Peu, SABC1
  • Maruputla Sehlapelo (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1

Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela

  • Lunathi Mampofu (1802 – Love Defies Time), Hela Media, 1Magic
  • Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala (My Brother’s Keeper), Rhythm World Productions, Mzansi Magic
  • Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela

  • Seputla Sebogodi (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa
  • Mpho Sebeng (The Estate), Clive Morris Productions, SABC3
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic

Best Actress in a TV Soap

  • Je-ani Swiegelaar (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
  • Nolwazi Ngubeni (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv
  • Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1

Best Actor in a TV Soap

  • Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
  • Eugene Olof (Hykie) Berg (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
  • Melusi Mbele (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv

Best Actress in a Telenovela

  • Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha – The Empire), Tshedza Pictures, Mzansi Magic
  • Sindi Dlathu (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic
  • Connie Chiume (Gomora S4), Seriti Films, Mzansi Magic

Best Actor in a Telenovela

  • Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei), Penguin Films, kykNET
  • Lindani Nkosi (My Brother’s Keeper), Rhythm World Productions, Mzansi Magic
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu (Outlaws), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
  • Themba Ndaba (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa
  • Presley Chweneyagae (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama

  • Nandi Nyembe (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
  • Renate Stuurman (Hartklop), Quizzical Pictures, kykNET
  • Natasha Sutherland (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama

  • Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix
  • Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
  • Senzokuhle Radebe (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Best Actress in a TV Drama

  • Kgomotso Christopher (Fatal Seduction), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix
  • Shannon Esra (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
  • Nomzamo Mbatha (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Best Actor in a TV Drama

  • Nhlanhla Kunene (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
  • Frank Rautenbach (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy

  • Tinah Mnumzana (Magaeng), Burnt Onion Productions, Mzansi Magic
  • Meme Boitshoko Kumalo (Onse Kasi), Black&White Productions/SQU Productions, SABC2
  • Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas), BBZEE Films, Netflix

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy

  • Mpho Sebeng (Miseducation), Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix
  • Schalk Bezuidenhout (Taktiek), Nagvlug Films, kykNET
  • Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas), BBZEE Films, Netflix

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

  • Jo-Anne Reyneke (Black Tax S3), RHP International, BET Africa
  • Phuti Khomo (Entangled S2), Burnt Onion Productions, 1Magic
  • Marion Holm (Taktiek), Nagvlug Films, kykNET

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

  • Sne Dladla (Black Tax S3), RHP International, BET Africa
  • Prev Reddy (Miseducation), Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix
  • Siyabonga Raymond Sepotokele (Yoh! Christmas),BBZEE Films, Netflix

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film

  • June van Merch (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor), Red Letter Day Pictures, kykNET
  • Brenda Ngxoli (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
  • Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King), The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film

  • Bongile Mantsai (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
  • Deon Lotz (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
  • Adrian Alper (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video

Best Actress in a Feature Film

  • Kate Liquorish (Do Your Worst), Blingola Media, Netflix
  • Mmabatho Mogomotsi (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
  • Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King), The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

Best Actor in a Feature Film

  • Tony Miyambo (Big Nunu’s Little Heist), Diprente, Netflix
  • Sdumo Mtshali (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
  • Vusi Kunene (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
  • Pierre van Pletzen (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor), Red Letter Day Pictures, kykNET

See the full list here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Two Overlooked Reasons Why Customers Choose You

Recognising The Unseen Labor Behind Our Comfort

Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Navigate Back-to-School Expenses

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa
css.php