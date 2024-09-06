Movies
Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List
The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has revealed the nominees for the 18th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18), set to air on October 26th. These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the creativity, quality, and excellence of South African film and television talent while promoting industry growth, entrepreneurship, and the development of emerging talent.
This year, the SAFTAs introduced five exciting new categories, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Special Effects in Hair and Makeup, and Best Original Song for a Telenovela, TV Drama, or Feature Film.
Leading the pack with a staggering 29 nominations is Tshedza Pictures, known for its hit productions such as “The River,” “Giyani,” and “Legacy SA.” The highly anticipated show “Outlaws,” directed by Tebogo Malope, earned 11 nominations, matching the acclaim of “The River.”
Right behind them, Burnt Onion Productions snagged 22 nominations for projects like “Miseducation,” while The Bomb Shelter Film Company garnered 20 nominations, with 17 nods going to the breakout hit “Shaka iLembe,” including a Best Actress nomination for Nomzamo Mbatha.
In an impressive personal achievement, Thembinkosi Mthembu leads individual nominations with four for his performances in “The River,” “Adulting,” “Shaka iLembe,” and “Outlaws.” Meanwhile, the return of the Animation category adds a fresh dynamic to this year’s ceremony.
Additionally, posthumous nominations were awarded to Mpho Sebeng and Connie Chiume, honouring their contributions to South African cinema.
Fans can tune in on October 26th to catch the ceremony broadcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic.
Check out the nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress nominations in different categories below:
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap
- Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
- Bianca Amato (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
- Nkhensani Mlondzo (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap
- Kabelo Thai (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv
- Clement Maosa (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1
- Maruputla Sehlapelo (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1
Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela
- Lunathi Mampofu (1802 – Love Defies Time), Hela Media, 1Magic
- Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala (My Brother’s Keeper), Rhythm World Productions, Mzansi Magic
- Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa
Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela
- Seputla Sebogodi (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa
- Mpho Sebeng (The Estate), Clive Morris Productions, SABC3
- Thembinkosi Mthembu (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic
Best Actress in a TV Soap
- Je-ani Swiegelaar (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
- Nolwazi Ngubeni (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv
- Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1
Best Actor in a TV Soap
- Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
- Eugene Olof (Hykie) Berg (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET
- Melusi Mbele (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv
Best Actress in a Telenovela
- Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha – The Empire), Tshedza Pictures, Mzansi Magic
- Sindi Dlathu (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic
- Connie Chiume (Gomora S4), Seriti Films, Mzansi Magic
Best Actor in a Telenovela
- Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei), Penguin Films, kykNET
- Lindani Nkosi (My Brother’s Keeper), Rhythm World Productions, Mzansi Magic
- Thembinkosi Mthembu (Outlaws), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
- Themba Ndaba (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa
- Presley Chweneyagae (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama
- Nandi Nyembe (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
- Renate Stuurman (Hartklop), Quizzical Pictures, kykNET
- Natasha Sutherland (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama
- Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix
- Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
- Senzokuhle Radebe (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
Best Actress in a TV Drama
- Kgomotso Christopher (Fatal Seduction), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix
- Shannon Esra (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
- Nomzamo Mbatha (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
Best Actor in a TV Drama
- Nhlanhla Kunene (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
- Thembinkosi Mthembu (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
- Frank Rautenbach (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
- Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy
- Tinah Mnumzana (Magaeng), Burnt Onion Productions, Mzansi Magic
- Meme Boitshoko Kumalo (Onse Kasi), Black&White Productions/SQU Productions, SABC2
- Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas), BBZEE Films, Netflix
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy
- Mpho Sebeng (Miseducation), Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix
- Schalk Bezuidenhout (Taktiek), Nagvlug Films, kykNET
- Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas), BBZEE Films, Netflix
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
- Jo-Anne Reyneke (Black Tax S3), RHP International, BET Africa
- Phuti Khomo (Entangled S2), Burnt Onion Productions, 1Magic
- Marion Holm (Taktiek), Nagvlug Films, kykNET
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
- Sne Dladla (Black Tax S3), RHP International, BET Africa
- Prev Reddy (Miseducation), Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix
- Siyabonga Raymond Sepotokele (Yoh! Christmas),BBZEE Films, Netflix
Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film
- June van Merch (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor), Red Letter Day Pictures, kykNET
- Brenda Ngxoli (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
- Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King), The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film
- Bongile Mantsai (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
- Deon Lotz (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
- Adrian Alper (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
Best Actress in a Feature Film
- Kate Liquorish (Do Your Worst), Blingola Media, Netflix
- Mmabatho Mogomotsi (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
- Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King), The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
Best Actor in a Feature Film
- Tony Miyambo (Big Nunu’s Little Heist), Diprente, Netflix
- Sdumo Mtshali (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix
- Vusi Kunene (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
- Pierre van Pletzen (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor), Red Letter Day Pictures, kykNET
See the full list here.