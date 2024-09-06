Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has revealed the nominees for the 18th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18), set to air on October 26th. These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the creativity, quality, and excellence of South African film and television talent while promoting industry growth, entrepreneurship, and the development of emerging talent.

This year, the SAFTAs introduced five exciting new categories, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Special Effects in Hair and Makeup, and Best Original Song for a Telenovela, TV Drama, or Feature Film.

Leading the pack with a staggering 29 nominations is Tshedza Pictures, known for its hit productions such as “The River,” “Giyani,” and “Legacy SA.” The highly anticipated show “Outlaws,” directed by Tebogo Malope, earned 11 nominations, matching the acclaim of “The River.”

Right behind them, Burnt Onion Productions snagged 22 nominations for projects like “Miseducation,” while The Bomb Shelter Film Company garnered 20 nominations, with 17 nods going to the breakout hit “Shaka iLembe,” including a Best Actress nomination for Nomzamo Mbatha.

In an impressive personal achievement, Thembinkosi Mthembu leads individual nominations with four for his performances in “The River,” “Adulting,” “Shaka iLembe,” and “Outlaws.” Meanwhile, the return of the Animation category adds a fresh dynamic to this year’s ceremony.

Additionally, posthumous nominations were awarded to Mpho Sebeng and Connie Chiume, honouring their contributions to South African cinema.

Fans can tune in on October 26th to catch the ceremony broadcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic.

Check out the nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress nominations in different categories below:

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap

Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET

Bianca Amato (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET

Nkhensani Mlondzo (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap

Kabelo Thai (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv

Clement Maosa (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1

Maruputla Sehlapelo (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1

Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela

Lunathi Mampofu (1802 – Love Defies Time), Hela Media, 1Magic

Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala (My Brother’s Keeper), Rhythm World Productions, Mzansi Magic

Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela

Seputla Sebogodi (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa

Mpho Sebeng (The Estate), Clive Morris Productions, SABC3

Thembinkosi Mthembu (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic

Best Actress in a TV Soap

Je-ani Swiegelaar (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET

Nolwazi Ngubeni (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv

Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam), Peu, SABC1

Best Actor in a TV Soap

Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET

Eugene Olof (Hykie) Berg (Binnelanders), Stark Films, kykNET

Melusi Mbele (Scandal!), Ochre Media, e.tv

Best Actress in a Telenovela

Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha – The Empire), Tshedza Pictures, Mzansi Magic

Sindi Dlathu (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic

Connie Chiume (Gomora S4), Seriti Films, Mzansi Magic

Best Actor in a Telenovela

Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei), Penguin Films, kykNET

Lindani Nkosi (My Brother’s Keeper), Rhythm World Productions, Mzansi Magic

Thembinkosi Mthembu (Outlaws), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax

Themba Ndaba (Redemption), Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa

Presley Chweneyagae (The River), Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama

Nandi Nyembe (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax

Renate Stuurman (Hartklop), Quizzical Pictures, kykNET

Natasha Sutherland (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama

Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix

Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Senzokuhle Radebe (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Kgomotso Christopher (Fatal Seduction), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix

Shannon Esra (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net

Nomzamo Mbatha (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Nhlanhla Kunene (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax

Thembinkosi Mthembu (Adulting), Tshedza Pictures, Showmax

Frank Rautenbach (Lioness S2), Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net

Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe), Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy

Tinah Mnumzana (Magaeng), Burnt Onion Productions, Mzansi Magic

Meme Boitshoko Kumalo (Onse Kasi), Black&White Productions/SQU Productions, SABC2

Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas), BBZEE Films, Netflix

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy

Mpho Sebeng (Miseducation), Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix

Schalk Bezuidenhout (Taktiek), Nagvlug Films, kykNET

Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas), BBZEE Films, Netflix

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Jo-Anne Reyneke (Black Tax S3), RHP International, BET Africa

Phuti Khomo (Entangled S2), Burnt Onion Productions, 1Magic

Marion Holm (Taktiek), Nagvlug Films, kykNET

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Sne Dladla (Black Tax S3), RHP International, BET Africa

Prev Reddy (Miseducation), Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix

Siyabonga Raymond Sepotokele (Yoh! Christmas),BBZEE Films, Netflix

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film

June van Merch (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor), Red Letter Day Pictures, kykNET

Brenda Ngxoli (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix

Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King), The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film

Bongile Mantsai (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix

Deon Lotz (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix

Adrian Alper (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video

Best Actress in a Feature Film

Kate Liquorish (Do Your Worst), Blingola Media, Netflix

Mmabatho Mogomotsi (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video

Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King), The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

Best Actor in a Feature Film

Tony Miyambo (Big Nunu’s Little Heist), Diprente, Netflix

Sdumo Mtshali (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold), Quizzical Pictures, Netflix

Vusi Kunene (Seconds), Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video

Pierre van Pletzen (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor), Red Letter Day Pictures, kykNET

See the full list here.