Danai Gurira will host the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24

This year, the Global Citizen festival is taking place in two global cities— Accra and New York City.

And more artists have been confirmed to perform at the festival, which will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, and in New York City’s Central Park.

South African Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles will join the lineup of performers at Global Citizen Festival: Accra, with Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba joining as presenters. Hosting Global Citizen Festival: Accra is the award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira.

At the Global Citizen Festival: NYC, Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter will join the list of performers. Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Jay Shetty, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones will also be there as presenters.

Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía will perform in New York, while Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Tems will perform in Accra.

The Honourable Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the first-ever female mayor of Accra, says she is honoured and elated for her city to join Global Citizen in the fight for its 10th annual benefit and celebration.

The City of Accra is excited to join millions of global citizens around the world, and the President of Ghana, to add our voices to address these world issues and take action to alleviate poverty. We are committed to empowering women and girls through various initiatives and working endlessly to mitigate the impacts of climate change, which disproportionately affect women and have severe implications for the city’s essential services, infrastructure, housing, health and human livelihoods.”

“The future of the continent of Africa, and indeed the planet, depends on the empowerment of women and girls,” said activist and artist Angélique Kidjo. “I am proud to collaborate with Global Citizen to send a clear message to governments and leaders: it’s time to listen to the next generation. The young women and girls of Africa are not silent – they deserve to be heard. It’s time for the world to take notice.”

Additionally, activists, including recipients of the 2022 Global Citizen Prize, will take the stage alongside other international changemakers to inspire urgent action from the festival audience.

Khanyisile Motsa and Yemi Adamolekun will be at Black Star Square in Accra. Anuscheh Amir-Khalili, Barbie Izquierdo, Brianna Fruean, Mitzy Cortés, Payzee Mahmod, and Nidhi Pant, the winner of the 2022 Cisco Youth Leadership Award, will all speak on Central Park’s Great Lawn. This is part of Global Citizen’s mission to highlight the voices and challenges of activists around the world.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed worldwide on TimesLive in Africa, YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Apple Music.

Tickets to the festival can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign’s issues. For each action taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets to the festivals.