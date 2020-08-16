BBNaija Day – 28: Kaisha Evicted From the Big Brother House

Kaisha has been evicted from Big Brother Naija after spending 4 weeks in the house. She is the 5th Housemate to be evicted from the House.

Kaisha, Neo, Trikytee, and Wathoni were up for possible eviction this week.

Five times Big Brother made us say kai this week

As another Eviction looms we look back at the action-packed week the Big Brother Housemates had.

Week four in the Big Brother Naija House was packed with more spicy goodness than the Indomie the Housemates are always chewing on. Here are the five bites that left us feeling very satisfied.

New head and neck

Erica celebrated a triumphant win in the Head of House games and chose to have Kiddwaya serve as her Deputy. Their reign has been pleasant, though at times did draw certain criticism from the other housemates for their handling of certain sensitive situations. All in all, they can look back at their time in charge of glee as they managed to preside over a successful period in the Household.

Wahala happens

Since her reign as Head of House, we’ve seen that Lucy is a no-nonsense customer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. We saw her disagreement with Nengi. Both ladies heated up our screens so much that you could cook supper on them, but in the end, the bout had to be judged as a draw.

Diary gets dicey

Whenever the Housemates get a chance to talk to Biggie personally, there is no telling what will come up. This week was no different as the chats ranged from missing family members to thoughts about the HoH, which they could never share anywhere else. If the Housemates ever had to repeat the things they said to Biggie, to the faces of the Housemates they said it about, Big Brother would resemble Wrestlemania.

Nengi vs Kaisha

Kaisha had been building a reputation as a calm, collected, and somewhat distant Housemate up until this blow out with Nengi thrust her into the spotlight. The disagreement with Nengi on Saturday morning about a kettle full of hot water turned into a screaming match so intense it crossed into three rooms and lasted nearly a half of an hour. Neither lady backed down for a moment and the highlight had to be Kaisha taking a break in the middle of the war of words to joyfully dance around. When this unforgettable clash had drawn to a close everyone couldn’t deny that Kaisha’s still waters run very deep.

Posing like a pro

If you had to guess who the camera loves most in the Household, the answers wouldn’t have been anything close to what the Guinness Task delivered. The pick of the pictures had to be Brighto who went from wallflower to shining star in one snap. It seems there are still a whole lot more surprises left for us to enjoy from the group that we thought we knew so well.

As the Housemates prepare for the Live Show tonight, they can happily look back at a week that has given them proof that Big Brother Naija Lockdown is always going to have new surprises to be enjoyed.

Neo and Vee fight and make up

Neo and Vee fight in the morning to make up in the evening, all in a day’s work in the Big Brother House.

When we are going through ‘ships it is only natural to go through ups and downs. We can see this clearly in the House and of course, we tend to watch a little closer when the clouds darken and the cruise becomes unstable.

Today, we witnessed a tiff between Vee and Neo and as time moves on we are told Neo’s side of the story. He feels that Vee has been unfair towards him particularly when he was sick and needed to eat, he caught flack from Vee for eating without him. From Vee’s side, what we have heard so far is that Neo was disrespectful in telling her to ‘F%$& off!’ in public, she also told Neo in no uncertain terms that if he does that to her in public again, she would ‘Call it off’. Neo maintained that he tried to maintain peace with Vee in multiple ways, bending over backwards for her much for her every day.

Woah. There is a lot happening here, so naturally, Neo went to seek advice from some of the other Housemates.

First, who tried to break the fight?

The fight took place this morning in the hair salon where Praise asked Neo not to confront Vee in the salon. He worked his way back and forth between the couple, asking that they do not fight here in the salon, at some point telling Vee that in this situation, Neo was merely a salon person here to support.

Ozo thought Neo should be the bigger man

As soon as the words had been exchanged between the two outside the salon, Neo made his way to the changing rooms where he found Ozo and retold the story. Ozo said that Neo should be the bigger man, after agreeing with Neo that she was definitely in the wrong.

Kiddwaya says the scale is imbalanced

While Neo was outside chatting to Laycon and Kiddwaya, Kiddwaya gave his own advice. Besides saying that Vee was a British girl and that mentality made her a little different. He also said that Vee as so used to Neo treating her so well that when Neo did something small, she wouldn’t like it.

Laycon thought Neo should keep the peace

Laycon also had a few words for Neo and told Neo that in a relationship, there are two people involved and sacrifices need to be made in order to make sure that the relationship is solid. Laycon also told Neo that it sounded like there were underlying issues and it could not only be about soup, swearing and sleeping in Trikytee’s bed, and that’s what he thought needed to be addressed.

Nengi wanted to know if there are underlying issues

After listening to Neo for a while, Nengi asked if there were underlying issues because that how it seemed. Neo avoided the issue, telling Nengi that he thinks it’s the issue of telling Vee to ‘F off’. At this point, Vee called Nengi and that conversation ended there. Nengi made her way to where Vee was to talk to her friend.

Get the girls involved

Through the day, Vee had multiple discussions with many of the girls, who eventually convinced her to extend an olive branch. Which she did by leaving a note for Neo while he slept, with their help.

Vee’s response

Though we know there was an issue with food, it was later revealed that Vee was very upset by the fact that Neo swore at her and proceeded to sleep somewhere other than the bed they have shared for weeks. She thought it was very disrespectful and had he just come to bed like she expected him to, they could have sorted everything out, but Neo rather, made things worse.

Though we did not hear the end of the conversation due to Diary Sessions, the two seemed to make up as when Neo went into his Diary Session, he requested something special for Vee’s birthday in the form of a card and some flowers. We know- really sweet, right? Right.

Five things to look forward to on BBNaija

We are almost halfway through season five of Big Brother Naija

We have made it to the middle weeks of the Housemates stay in the House, what a ride it has been! Week on week we have learned more about the housemates, heard new things and seen different sides of the housemates. We had 4 different leadership teams who took the Housemates through different challenges, and of course, we lost some Housemates- which was not easy. So, we have come this far, what more can we look forward to?

Not knowing what tonight holds, here are 5 things we can think of for the next few weeks ahead.

1. More Evictions

Of course, we know this is the elephant in the room every single Sunday, we have seen you all have your faves and people are Voting relentlessly every weekend to keep their favourite Housemates in the House. The competition is, of course, heating up as the stakes become higher and the Housemates all realise they are here for the game, more than anything else.

2. Ebuka’s fire outfits

You know that he is bringing heat daily.

3. The ships

Kai! This week was hectic for the ships in the House. From Nengi telling Ozo he has been brother zoned, to Neo and Vee going through a storm, to Kiddwaya and Erica having a conversation about Wathoni. There is always speculation in the House and we know the bets are on. What do you think will be the final outcomes of the House?

4. Changing dynamics

Biggie likes to ask how the dynamics are changing in the House. We know that as time goes on, it will be changing like a hand of cards. From the Housemates starting off as a happy family to the week of wahala, we can definitely see the changes in the House. Housemates that were quiet, are no longer quiet and those that seemed to be pushovers show they are not pushovers. We can also see how different Housemates have proven leadership skills the more they win HoH Challenges. What do you think?

5. Can there be more drama?

If you haven’t checked out that happened in week 1, week 2, week 3 and week 4, you could think that the drama is over. But we know better. Just because there will be fewer people, doesn’t mean the drama is over, we push on to see where the show leads us. What are your predictions?

Fam, we know that there is so much to go, we cannot even speculate anything because we really do not know what people will do as the stakes get higher. Stay close to your fave and stay tuned to find out what else will happen right here, in the Big Brother Nigeria House.