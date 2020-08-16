Connect with us

Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” Album spotted on London & New York Billboards

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Burna Boy continues to inch towards global domination every day as his new album has taken over billboards in major cities in the USA and UK. The album “Twice As Tall” was released on Friday, August 14, 2020, and is already making waves in most countries as well as making it onto global charts.

The music star shared that his album featured on a couple of billboards in New York, LA and London courtesy of YouTube Music, Amazon and Spotify.

Burna Boy shared the exciting videos on his Instagram page.

Check on it!

View this post on Instagram

NYC, LA,LONDON ….. big love to @amazonmusic

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on

London

View this post on Instagram

London @youtubemusic

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on

New York City and Los Angeles

View this post on Instagram

NYC, LA @spotify 🖤🖤 #TWICEASTALL

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on

