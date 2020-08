Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has unveiled her baby’s face.

The new mum shared an adorable video of her son via Instagram, and he’s such a cutie. This comes about four months after she revealed news of her pregnancy and childbirth.

Introducing us to her baby, Halima wrote:

Biggest boy😍 My heart My lion🤴🏽M

Photo Credit: halimaabubakar