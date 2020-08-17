Scoop
Check Out the Beautiful Photos from Sarah Ofili & Seigha Adukeh’s Daughter Siena’s Birthday Celebration
They grow up so fast! Just last year, Sarah Ofili and her husband, Seigha Adukeh welcomed their first child, Siena, now she’s celebrating her 1st birthday, Wow!
The proud mother shared some birthday photos of the birthday princess on Instagram with an adorable birthday caption. The ex-model started off her post by expressing her heartfelt gratitude to God for giving her the most precious gift, and then she appreciated her families and friends that have been there for them; Aunties, uncles, grannie.
She wrote:
Happy Birthday My Princess! Words fail me to type… my heart is full! God gave me the most precious gift from heaven.
Thank you to all our family and friends that have been there for us. Aunties, uncles, grannies… our baby is A Big Girl Now! 😩😭❤
Watch the video below:
Happy Birthday My Princess! Words fail me to type… my heart is full! God gave me the most precious gift from heaven. Thank you to all our family and friends that have been there for us. Aunties, uncles, grannies… our baby is A Big Girl Now! 😩😭❤ Song by Dean Martin "That's Amore" 📽; @shuttersstudio.ng you knw us to the T lol! Thank you so much!😘❤ 💐: @lushgardensph Omg you guys! 🥰😍 🧚♀️; @creativefingaz I call u our fairy! Gurrrrl you did amazing! U nailed everything. ❤💐🥰😍 💄: @oliveglamstudio my darling! Always 👍😘 👱♀️: @gifted_hands77 👍 thank you!
Photo Credit: officialsarahofili