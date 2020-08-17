Connect with us

Check Out the Beautiful Photos from Sarah Ofili & Seigha Adukeh’s Daughter Siena’s Birthday Celebration

Halima Abubakar Gives Us a First Look at Her Baby Boy

#BBNaija Day - 28: Kaisha Evicted From the Big Brother House

Burna Boy’s "Twice As Tall" Album spotted on London & New York Billboards

#BBNaija – Day 27: TravelBeta's Challenge, Owambe Night Party & More Highlights

We're a Getting a "Osuofia in London" Sequel, All Thanks to Charles Okpaleke

Latasha Ngwube is All About Body Positivity on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Genevieve Nnaji Appointed As Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival 2020

#BBNaija Day - 25: Housemates Didn't Impress Biggie with their 'No Means No' Campaign & Lose their Wager Task

Ahmed Musa is Officially Introducing Us to Baby Isa

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

They grow up so fast! Just last year, Sarah Ofili and her husband, Seigha Adukeh welcomed their first child, Siena, now she’s celebrating her 1st birthday, Wow!

The proud mother shared some birthday photos of the birthday princess on Instagram with an adorable birthday caption. The ex-model started off her post by expressing her heartfelt gratitude to God for giving her the most precious gift, and then she appreciated her families and friends that have been there for them; Aunties, uncles, grannie.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday My Princess! Words fail me to type… my heart is full! God gave me the most precious gift from heaven.
Thank you to all our family and friends that have been there for us. Aunties, uncles, grannies… our baby is A Big Girl Now! 😩😭❤

Check it out!

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: officialsarahofili

