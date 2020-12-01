You Have to See the Trailer for “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

There’s a new trailer for Play Network’s “Nneka the Pretty Serpent“, a remake of the 1992 Nollywood classic “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” and it’s giving us enough to hold us over before the premiere in a few weeks.

The more than two-minute trailer unveils Idia Aisien as Nneka (the lead role), also giving us a glimpse of the forthcoming remake which features Idia Aisien, Zack Orji, Bovi, Beverly Naya, Kenneth Okolie, Waje, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Ademoye, Shaffy Bello, Charles Inojie, Judith Audu, Beverly Osu, and Ndidi Obi to mention a few.

The dramatic trailer is enthralling, giving glimpses of what’s to come and the drama that will unfold. The anticipated sequel was directed by Tosin Igho, produced by Chris Odeh with Ramsey Nouah and Charles Okapeleke as the co-producers.

Watch the trailer below: