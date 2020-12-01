BN TV
Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Alade… Meet the Cast of “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”
You’ve seen the official trailer and behind the scenes, now, let us introduce you to some of the amazing cast members of Funke Akindele-Bello‘s forthcoming movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga“.
The movie features Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Nosa Rex, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe and Toke Makinwa.
Get to know them!
Toke Makinwa as Tina
Yemi Alade as Mogambo, Slimcase as Eruku & Ibrahim Yekini as Jericho
Timini Egbuson as Don Cash, Tobi Makinde as Pomping & Nosa Rex as Efe Money
Tina Mba as Mrs. Benson
Mercy Aigbe as Prisca, Pascaline Alex as Bella & Nancy Isime as Kate
Deyemi Okanlowo as Stone, Zubby Michael as Aza man, Alex Ekubo as Obi Wire & Akah Nnani as Mario