The Trailer for Netflix’s South African Romcom “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” Will Leave You Stunned

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Ramaphakela siblings are back for the Festive Season with their trademark humour on a new 3-episode-series titled “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding“. The South African romantic comedy promises an ample amount of humour with well-timed jokes.

The movie stars Busisiwe Lurayi as Tumi Sello, the rebel and disappointment of the family who finally joins them for a Christmas holiday after so many years. She manages to ruin her younger sister’s Christmas wedding before it even got started and has to spend the next three days trying to get things back on track.

The movie boasts of a South African all-star cast including Thando Thabethe, Clementine Mosimane, Yonda Thomas, Sandile Mahlangu, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Saint Seseli, Charmaine Mtinta, Rami Chuene, Trevor Gumbi, Nandi Nyembe, Desmond Dube, Kate Normington, Seputla Sebogodi and Keketso Semoko.

This is going to be a December to remember. “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” arrives December 16.

Watch the trailer below:

