Funke Akindele-Bello’s “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is Coming | But First, Some BTS Moments

Funke Akindele-Bello‘s forthcoming movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is still in the works and from the behind the scenes photos, we are certain the film will be a hit.

The film will star Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Omo Ghetto’s plot is woven around a set of twins who are separated at birth and are living completely different lives. One is a ghetto kid and leader of a notorious female gang, while the other is raised in affluence and has anger issues. The very popular ghetto twin is daring and ridiculously uncouth in her manners while the rich kid’s temper almost results in the death of her fiancee, this incidence made her go into hiding for fear of being jailed. The ghetto twin, alongside her gang, are apprehended on their way to unleash terror on an unsuspecting victim.

We can’t wait to find out the twists, turns and revelations in the upcoming film.

Check out the BTS photos below.

Photo Credit: omoghettothesaga