Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" is Coming | But First, Some BTS Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: Ten Questions with Brighto on Love Triangle, #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Follow the Love Story of Grace and Setan Rhodes on Episode 2 of "During Ever After"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija5: Tolanibaj Answers 10 Questions about Her Relationship with Prince, Neo & Kiddrica

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry's Journey from Homeless to Billionaire is the Inspiration You Need Today

Movies & TV Scoop

The Official Poster for James Bond’s “No Time To Die” is Out!

Movies & TV Scoop

Johnnie Walker Wager, Comedy Switch Up & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 44

Movies & TV Scoop

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is Getting a Reunion Special

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out The First Poster for the Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story”

Movies & TV

Funke Akindele-Bello’s “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is Coming | But First, Some BTS Moments

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Funke Akindele-Bello‘s forthcoming movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is still in the works and from the behind the scenes photos, we are certain the film will be a hit.

The film will star Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Omo Ghetto’s plot is woven around a set of twins who are separated at birth and are living completely different lives. One is a ghetto kid and leader of a notorious female gang, while the other is raised in affluence and has anger issues. The very popular ghetto twin is daring and ridiculously uncouth in her manners while the rich kid’s temper almost results in the death of her fiancee, this incidence made her go into hiding for fear of being jailed. The ghetto twin, alongside her gang, are apprehended on their way to unleash terror on an unsuspecting victim.

We can’t wait to find out the twists, turns and revelations in the upcoming film.

Check out the BTS photos below.

Photo Credit: omoghettothesaga

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Advertisement
css.php