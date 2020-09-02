Follow the Love Story of Grace and Setan Rhodes on Episode 2 of “During Ever After”

“During Ever After” is a widely entertaining and wholesomely told mini-series that follows the love story of Grace and Setan Rhodes on their journey to happily ever after.

“During Ever After” stars BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Emmanuel Iren, Bisi OlaSoetan, and many others.

This Laju Iren-produced and Micheal ‘Amapsalmist’ Akinrogunde-directed mini-series will keep you at the edge of your seat.

