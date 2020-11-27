Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Now You Can Watch the Official Trailer for "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)"

BN TV Music

The First Episode of Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola’s “How Far” Podcast is Finally Here!

BN TV Comedy

Basketmouth will Crack you Up on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Jemimah's Crispy Roast Potatoes Recipe

BN TV

Get to know Yara Shahidi a little more on Vogue's 73 Questions

BN TV

Asa talks Growing Up as a Young Artistic Girl on this Episode of Ndani TV's "The Juice"

BN TV Movies & TV

You don't want to miss Episode 7 "Water No Get Enemy" of "Streets Of Lagos"

BN TV

Kelly Rowland Discusses New Album, Second Pregnancy & Beyoncé’s Reaction on "Tamron Hall Show"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa talks 'Submission vs Control' on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

There's "A New Case" on the First Episode of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV

Now You Can Watch the Official Trailer for “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)”

BN TV

Published

13 mins ago

 on

The official trailer for Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ first directorial collaboration, “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” is finally here and it’s getting us even more excited.

The anticipated sequel to “Omo Ghetto” which will debut on December 25, follows Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto. You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her?

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters

BN Book Review: Brimstones & Rainbows by Ololade Akintoye | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World
Advertisement
css.php