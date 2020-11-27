Now You Can Watch the Official Trailer for “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)”

The official trailer for Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ first directorial collaboration, “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” is finally here and it’s getting us even more excited.

The anticipated sequel to “Omo Ghetto” which will debut on December 25, follows Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto. You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her?

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Watch the trailer below: