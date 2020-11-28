BNMovieFeature: Episode 4 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” Dives Deep into the Dysfunctional State of the Nigerian Police Force

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of November with a docu-series detailing the cause and impact of the #EndSARS movement.

***

This month of November, we’re featuring a docu-series titled The Youth: The Road To 2023” by OVG Media about the impact of the #EndSARS Movement in Nigeria and the Nigerian youths can prepare for the 2023 elections. 

This episode is tagged “Change by Force”, and it features a detailed exploration into the dysfunctional state of the Nigerian Police force.

Watch the video below:

