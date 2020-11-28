Watch a Dad put the SUPER in “Super Dad” in this Animated Short Film by Magic Carpet Studios

Connect with us

Magic Carpet Studios has premiered a new animation titled “Super Dad“.

The animated movie project tells the story of a first time Dad who gets the wildest turn of events on what was meant to be just a peaceful day-off work when he wakes into a tedious task he was clearly unprepared for – Babysitting. Imagine all the things that can go right and go wrong here; complete with endless crying and screeching, shaking rattles, pacifiers, dirty diapers, comical improvs and lots more.

Watch the animated film below:

