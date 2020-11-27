Shaffy Bello is the Stunning Star on the Cover of TW Magazine’s latest issue

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Shaffy Bello like you’ve never seen her before!

The Nollywood royalty, screen goddess, and superb talent is Today’s Woman Magazine’s Nov/Dec cover star.

For this Issue, TW Magazine speaks to the actress on a number of topics including her divorce, starting a new phase of her life at 50, raising her kids and being a mum, and much more.

The new issue is almost here! Get ready to see Shaffy Bello in a few roles that may be new to you.

