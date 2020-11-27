Shaffy Bello is the Stunning Star on the Cover of TW Magazine’s latest issue

It’s Shaffy Bello like you’ve never seen her before!

The Nollywood royalty, screen goddess, and superb talent is Today’s Woman Magazine’s Nov/Dec cover star.

For this Issue, TW Magazine speaks to the actress on a number of topics including her divorce, starting a new phase of her life at 50, raising her kids and being a mum, and much more.

The new issue is almost here! Get ready to see Shaffy Bello in a few roles that may be new to you.