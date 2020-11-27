Connect with us

Ikechukwu Is Engaged!

Rapper and actor Ikechukwu is about to be married to the woman of his dreams!

The happy news was shared on Instagram, Ikechukwu shared a short video of his fiancee rocking her diamond ring, and a floating caption, “She Said Yes”.

In September, the rapper introduced us to his sweetheart in the sweetest way. In a post he shared via his Instagram page, he announced that they were done keeping their relationship a secret, “Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again”.

Check the engagement announcement!

