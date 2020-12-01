BBNaija’s Wathoni Has a New Talk Show | Watch Episode 1 & 2

BBNaija 2020 reality star Wathoni Anyasi‘s “Baby Talk Show” has officially kicked off!

In this new talk show, she hosts mothers from all walks of life and they share their delivery experiences, from hours of delivery to the due date and many more.

In episode 1, Wathoni talks with Cynthia Obi-Uchendu about her delivery experience.

Watch the episode :

In episode 2, Wathoni sits with Ex BBNaija 2019 star Avala, and they talk about her delivery experience.

Watch episode 2: