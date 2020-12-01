Connect with us

#BBNaija's Wathoni Has a New Talk Show | Watch Episode 1 & 2

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Alade... Meet the Cast of "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

The Trailer for Netflix's South African Romcom “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” Will Leave You Stunned

Sylvester Chauke Discusses Moulding a Futuristic Business on "Under 40 CEOs"

Funmi Iyanda Surveys Sex Slavery in Cross River State on Episode 5 of "Public Eye"

Jimmy Odukoya talks Balancing Life as a Pastor & an Actor on "Bar Room Therapy"

Enjoy this Exclusive Live Performance from Darey on this Episode of "Way Home"

Binge Watch All 13 Episodes of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series “Sisi”

#BBNaija’s Wathoni Has a New Talk Show | Watch Episode 1 & 2

Published

1 hour ago

 on

BBNaija 2020 reality star Wathoni Anyasi‘s “Baby Talk Show” has officially kicked off!

In this new talk show, she hosts mothers from all walks of life and they share their delivery experiences, from hours of delivery to the due date and many more.

In episode 1, Wathoni talks with Cynthia Obi-Uchendu about her delivery experience.

Watch the episode :

In episode 2, Wathoni sits with Ex BBNaija 2019 star Avala, and they talk about her delivery experience.

Watch episode 2:

