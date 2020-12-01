The Official Trailer for “Day Of Destiny (DOD)” is Full of Adventure

The official trailer for “DOD” is finally here! Get ready for an adventure like never before.

“Day of Destiny (DOD)” follows the adventures of Chidi (Olumide Oworu) and Rotimi (Denola Grey), a pair of teenage brothers who, upset with their family’s fate, travel 20 years into the past in an attempt to change it but end up getting more than they bargained for.

It is the first family adventure film in Nigeria and it’s brought to you by Inkblot/Anthill/Anakle production. The movie was co-written & co-directed by “Elevator Baby” Writer/Director, Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba, in his directorial debut.

The movie stars Ini-Dima Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Broda Shaggi, Jide Kosoko, Denola Grey, Olumide Oworu, Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Toyin Abraham, Mr Macaroni, Norbert Young, amongst others.

“DOD” will be available in cinemas across Nigeria on the 1st of January 2021.

Watch the trailer below: