Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

'The Milkmaid', 'The Ghost and the House of Truth', 'For Maria: Ebun Pataki' nominated for 2020 AMAA

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Alade... Meet the Cast of "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Trailer for Netflix's South African Romcom “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” Will Leave You Stunned

Features Movies & TV

Lee Ada'Eze: What Bisa Kdei's "Grandpa Me Nie" feature on "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" Means to Me

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Boss, Remarkable Mother, Phenomenal Actor! Shaffy Bello is All of These in TW Magazine's Latest Issue

Events Movies & TV

Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham Spotted at the Premiere of Kayode Kasum's "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch All 13 Episodes of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series “Sisi”

Career Events Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

Movies & TV

‘The Milkmaid’, ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’, ‘For Maria: Ebun Pataki’ nominated for 2020 AMAA

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The highly-anticipated nomination list for the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is here. The 16th edition of the AMAA is scheduled for December 20, 2020, virtually.

Nigeria’s “The Milkmaid” directed by Desmond Ovbiagele scored eight nominations and Akin Omotoso‘s “The Ghost and The House of Truth” scored seven nominations, followed by Ramsey Nouah‘s “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”, and Damilola Orimogunje‘s “For Maria: Ebun Pataki“.

See the full list:

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

  • Baxu & the Giant – Namibia
  • Songs About My Mother – South Africa
  • Idi Amin’s Boat – Uganda
  • Yahoo – Nigeria
  • SEMA (Speak Out) – DRC
  •  The letter reader – South Africa
  • A Canvas for a Visa – Senegal
  • After the War – Egypt

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

  • From Here To Timbuktu – Kenya
  • Malaika (The Warrior Queen) – Nigeria/USA
  • A Special Gift – Mozambique
  • The legend of Lwanda Magere – Kenya
  • FTFO – Nigeria
  • Sankofa – Cote D’Voire
  • I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here – Ghana
  • A Gugie Day – Nigeria

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • January 15, 1970: Untold memoir of the Biafran war – Nigeria
  • Journey to Kenya – Sudan
  • No gold for kalsaka – B/Faso
  • Days of Cannibalism – South Africa
  • Finding Sally – Ethiopia/Canada
  • The letter – Kenya
  • Becoming Black- Togo/Germany
  • Influence – South Africa

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

  • Boxed – USA
  • June 14 – USA
  • Egun – Brazil
  • Brick By Brick – USA

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

  • Once In Hundred Years – USA
  • Revolution From Afar – USA
  • Meeting My Father – France
  • Becoming Black – Germany
  • If Objects Could Speak – Germany

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

  • Aiyai: Wrathful Soul – Australia
  • Lola – USA
  • A day With Jerusa – Brazil
  • Black and Blue – USA
  • Joseph – Barbados

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

  • Eagles Nest – Olivier Assoua
  • Two Weeks in Lagos – Kathryn Fasegha
  • Idemuza – Olaoye Amoke
  • Between – Daniel Adenimokan
  • No Shade – Clare Anyiam Osigwe

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

  • Milk Maid – Nigeria
  • Knuckle City – South Africa
  • This is Not A Burial…it’s a Resurrection – Lesotho
  • Fiela’s Child – South Africa
  • The White Line – Namibia

AMAA 2020 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

  • This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
  • Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
  • The White Line
  • Ibi (The Birth)
  • Foreigner’s God

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

  • Knuckle City
  • Ratnik
  • The Milkmaid
  • 1929
  • Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

  • Fisherman’s Diary
  • Coming from Insanity
  • Zulu Wedding
  • Gold Coast Lounge
  • For Maria: Ebun Pataki
  • Walking with Shadows
  • Living in Bondage
  • Mirage

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

  • Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
  • Desrances
  • Knuckle City
  • Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
  • Badamasi
  • Ratnik
  • Foreigner’s God
  • A Taste of Our Land

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

  • Fiela’s Child
  • Knuckle City
  • Children of The Storm
  • The Ghost and House of Truth
  • For Maria: Ebun Pataki
  • 40 Sticks
  • Desrances
  • Gold Coast Lounge

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Ratnik
  • Knuckle City
  • Zulu Wedding
  • Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
  • This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
  • Foreigner’s God
  • Gold Coast Lounge
  • The Ghost and the House of Truth

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • The Ghost and House of Truth
  • A Fisherman’s Diary
  • Knuckle City
  • Milk Maid
  • 40 Sticks
  • Desrances
  • This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
  • Gold Coast Lounge

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

  • Perfect Picture: Ten Years After
  • The Ghost and House of Truth
  • Knuckle City
  • 40 Sticks
  • Desrances

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

  • For Maria: Ebun Pataki
  • The White line
  • 4th Republic
  • A Fisherman’s Diary
  • Knuckle City
  • 40 Sticks
  • Perfect Picture: Ten Years After
  • 3 Days To Go

AMAA 2020- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

  • Cold Feet
  • Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
  • 4th Republic
  • For Maria: Ebun Pataki
  • The Bling Lagosian
  • Coming From Insanity
  • The Ghost and The House of Truth
  • Milk Maid

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

  • Faith Fidel – Fisherman’s Diary
  • Naomi Nemlin – Desrances
  • Chimezie Imo – Nimbe
  • Swanky JKA – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
  • Wayne Smith – Fiela’s Child
  • Cina Soul – Gold Coast Lounge
  • Anthonieta Kalunta – Milk Maid

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Arabrun Nyyeneque – 40 Sticks
  • Adjatey Annang- Gold Ghost Lounge
  • Narcissus Afeli – Desrances
  • Cosson Chinepoh – Fisherman’s Diary
  • Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Maryam Booth – Milk Maid
  • Chairmaine Mujeri – Mirage
  • Linda Ejiofor – 4th Republic
  • Ndano Tramanse – Fisherman’s Diary
  • Tina Mba – The Set Up
  • Faniswa Yisa – Knuckle City
  • Evelyne Juhen – Desrances

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Jimmy Jean-Louis – Desrances
  • Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
  • Kang Quintus – Fisherman’s Diary
  • Bongile Mantsai – Knuckle City
  • Alphonse Menyo – Gold Coast Lounge
  • Eyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi
  • Robert Agengo/Mwaura Bilal/Andreo Kamau/ Xavier Ywawa – 40 Sticks
  • Darrin Dewitt Henson – Zulu Wedding

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Joselyn Dumas – Cold Feet
  • Mary Twala Mhlongo – This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
  • Stella Damasus – Between
  • Meg Otanwa – For Maria: Ebun Pataki
  • Zenobia Kloppers – Fiela’s Child
  • Elvina Ibru – The Bling Lagosian
  • Girley Jazama – The White Line
  • Kelly Khumalo – Zulu Wedding

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

  • Coming From Insanity – Akinyemi Sebastine Akinropo
  • Living in Bondage – Ramsey Noah Jnr
  • Bling Lagosian – Bolanle Austen- Peters
  • For Maria: Ebun Pataki – Damilola E. Orimogunje
  • The Zulu Wedding – Lineo Sekeleoana
  • A Taste of Our Land -–Yuhi Amuli –
  • Mirage – Malaika Mushandu
  • The White Line – Desire Kahikapo

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

  • Akin Omotoso – The Ghost and House of Truth
  • Enah Johnscott – A Fisherman’s Diary
  • Jahmil X.T Quebeka- Knuckle City
  • Desmond Ovbiagele- Milk Maid
  • Victor Gatonye- 40 Sticks
  • Appoline Traore – Desrances
  • Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese – This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
  • Pascal Aka – Gold Coast Lounge

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

  • The Ghost and the House of Truth
  • A Fisherman’s Diary
  • Knuckle City
  • Milk Maid
  • 40 Sticks
  • Desrances
  • This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
  • Gold Coast Lounge
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me

Your Better Self with Akanna: Let’s Stay Anchored on Things that Never Change

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Olufemi Samuel Aiki of Foodlocker is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!
Advertisement
css.php