Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Desmond Ovbiagele's 'The Milkmaid' is Nigeria's Selection for 2021 Oscars

Movies & TV Nollywood

"Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)" wins the Achilles Valdosta Award at Torino Film Festival

Movies & TV

Netflix cancels South African Original Series “Queen Sono” and Fans Aren't Happy

Features Movies & TV

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Movies & TV Nollywood

'The Milkmaid', 'The Ghost and the House of Truth', 'For Maria: Ebun Pataki' nominated for 2020 AMAA

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Alade... Meet the Cast of "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Trailer for Netflix's South African Romcom “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” Will Leave You Stunned

Features Movies & TV

Lee Ada'Eze: What Bisa Kdei's "Grandpa Me Nie" feature on "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" Means to Me

Movies & TV

Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ is Nigeria’s Selection for 2021 Oscars

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) has selected Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ as Nigeria’s submission to the International Feature Film category of the 2021 Oscars. The 93rd edition of the Academy Awards is scheduled to hold on April 25, 2021.

According to ThisDay, the committee announced the selection on Tuesday, following a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers at home and abroad. Revealing it beat films like ‘Ibi’ (The Birth),Voiceless‘, ‘Eyimofe‘, ‘Sanitation Day‘ and ‘Oloture in the final voting stage.

’The Milkmaid’ was produced by Desmond Ovbiagele, starring Maryam Booth, Anthonieta Kalunta, and Gambo Usman Kona, is a Hausa language-based thriller on insurgency especially as it affects women and children in Sub-Saharan Africa. The feature film follows a Fulani milkmaid, is searching for her younger sister, Zainab. Dire personal circumstances force her to approach the religious militants who were responsible for their separation in the first instance, but she is determined to find her despite the compromises she must make to do so. However, her quest to recapture her blithe past proves to be unexpectedly complicated in a world whose seething conflict provides several paths to becoming a victim with typically irreversible consequences.

The film is Ovbiagele’s sophomore, having written, produced and directed the award-winning “Render to Caesar” in 2014. “The Milkmaid’ was also nominated for the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) scoring eight nominations.

You can watch the trailer here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: For Fumbi, 2020 is the Year We All Held Our Breaths

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Tari Taylaur: 3 Possibilities 2020 Opened Up for Nigerians

#BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me
Advertisement
css.php