This Teaser for Forthcoming “Quam’s Money” starring Falz, Toni Tones, Nse Ikpe-Etim is a Whole Different Vibe!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There’s a spin off of Inkblot Productions and Filmone Distribution‘s 2018 film “New Money” and this one is titled “Quam’s Money“.

“Quam’s Money” follows the adventures of security guard-turned-millionaire ‘Quam’ played by Folarin FalzFalana as he navigates the world with his new found wealth.

The star-studded movie, written by Naz Onuzo and directed by Kayode Kasum, features some of Nollywood’s favorites including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Michelle Dede, Karibi Fubara and Buchi Ojeh.

‘”Quam’s Money” is out in cinemas nationwide on December 11.

Watch the teaser below:

