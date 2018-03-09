BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Must Watch Trailer! Jemima Osunde, Dakore Akande, Kate Henshaw FalzTheBahdGuy, Wofai Fada in “New Money”

09.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

Jemima Osunde, FalzTheBahdGuy, Wofai Fada feature in "New Money" | Watch Trailer

Inkblot Productions and Filmone Distribution have gathered the industry’s biggest and fastest rising actors in their new film.

Titled New Money, the star-studded movie was directed by one of Nigeria’s celebrated female   director Tope Oshin and boasts of a stellar cast ranging from Veterans Kate Henshaw, Femi Branch, Kalu Ikeagwu and Dakore Akande to Nollywood newbies Jemima Osunde and Adeolu Adefarasin.

Click here if you missed the teaser.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, New Money was written by Chinaza Onuzo and follows the life of Toun Odumosu (played by Jemima Osunde), a young aspiring designer whose life changes following the death of an absentee tycoon father (Kalu Ikeagwu) who left her to fill his shoes. The comedy drama follows her coming to terms with her newfound riches and takes the audience through her journey as she tries to successfully merge her newfound wealth with her old life.

Aside newbie Jemima Osunde, the film also features musician Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and break out Instagram Comedian Wofai Fada who play major roles as Quam (Toun’s Boyfriend) and Binta (Toun’s best friend) respectively. Wale Ojo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Osas Ajibade, Daniel Etim Effiong and Bikiya Graham-Douglas also bring their A- game.

Watch the video below:

5 Comments on Must Watch Trailer! Jemima Osunde, Dakore Akande, Kate Henshaw FalzTheBahdGuy, Wofai Fada in “New Money”
  • Sherlie Holmes March 9, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    OOOH I am sooo giddy!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Tony March 9, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Yawnnnn

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Uzy March 9, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    That moment when I saw from the producers of wedding party.mshew They have come again with their overhype!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Kay March 9, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      What overhype? A trailer? Seek help.

      Love this! 9
  • Temi March 10, 2018 at 8:55 am

    When are we going to learn how to direct films enough to end up with non shout actors, good sound and proper film scores. All hype noooooooooooooooooooo substance but the pr machine will be cranked up no doubt.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

