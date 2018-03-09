Must Watch Trailer! Jemima Osunde, Dakore Akande, Kate Henshaw FalzTheBahdGuy, Wofai Fada in “New Money”

Inkblot Productions and Filmone Distribution have gathered the industry’s biggest and fastest rising actors in their new film.

Titled New Money, the star-studded movie was directed by one of Nigeria’s celebrated female director Tope Oshin and boasts of a stellar cast ranging from Veterans Kate Henshaw, Femi Branch, Kalu Ikeagwu and Dakore Akande to Nollywood newbies Jemima Osunde and Adeolu Adefarasin.

Click here if you missed the teaser.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, New Money was written by Chinaza Onuzo and follows the life of Toun Odumosu (played by Jemima Osunde), a young aspiring designer whose life changes following the death of an absentee tycoon father (Kalu Ikeagwu) who left her to fill his shoes. The comedy drama follows her coming to terms with her newfound riches and takes the audience through her journey as she tries to successfully merge her newfound wealth with her old life.

Aside newbie Jemima Osunde, the film also features musician Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and break out Instagram Comedian Wofai Fada who play major roles as Quam (Toun’s Boyfriend) and Binta (Toun’s best friend) respectively. Wale Ojo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Osas Ajibade, Daniel Etim Effiong and Bikiya Graham-Douglas also bring their A- game.

Watch the video below:

