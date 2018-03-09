BlackLove! Kofi Siriboe and Duckie Thot are Dating 💞

Awww. It seems actor Kofi Siriboe and model Duckie Thot are dating, and might have been dating for quite a while.

Siriboe shared photos of the model on his Instagram on International Women’s Day, writing:

my love, you blossom like the flowers do;

you keep growing. i love watching you. you remind me of sunrise every morning—just a glance in your direction transmutes the darkest day to light. no man should be lucky enough to love you. all queens, everywhere, happy #internationalwomensday 👸🏿👸🏾👸🏽👸🏼👸🏻

Siriboe had been thought to be shooting his shot when in September last year he tweeted photos of her with the caption: “she literally looks edible” but sources say they were already dating at this time.

Photo Credit: @kofisiriboe