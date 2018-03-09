BlackLove! Kofi Siriboe and Duckie Thot are Dating 💞

Awww. It seems actor Kofi Siriboe and model Duckie Thot are dating, and might have been dating for quite a while.
Siriboe shared photos of the model on his Instagram on International Women’s Day, writing:
my love, you blossom like the flowers do;
you keep growing. i love watching you. you remind me of sunrise every morning—just a glance in your direction transmutes the darkest day to light. no man should be lucky enough to love you. all queens, everywhere, happy #internationalwomensday 👸🏿👸🏾👸🏽👸🏼👸🏻
Siriboe had been thought to be shooting his shot when in September last year he tweeted photos of her with the caption: “she literally looks edible” but sources say they were already dating at this time.
she literally looks edible. pic.twitter.com/dA67YN7Klc
— Mr. Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) September 8, 2017
Photo Credit: @kofisiriboe
So cute, but she looks uncomfortable in that picture sha
Thought I was the only one that noticed.
They’re gonna make such beautiful chocolate babies 🙂 🙂 🙂
Hmm in typical black man with money fashion I expected him to go for white or the mixed race looking girl.
Glad you are at least different duckie is gorgeous
Allow him to love who he wants……he owes no one any explanation for who he chooses to love.
Beautiful
It’s fair to say they are using each other for fame…not that anything is wrong with that.
I’m all for black love but this looks fishy. I don’t know if it’s a way to prove that he loves dark skin women.
And how old is duckie?
@Seriously, that was the question I was asking myself oh. She’s quite young per “Nikki and Jamie.” Not that it matters sha, as long as she’s matured but she doesn’t act matured at all when she comes on the vlog. She’s borderline annoying, no offense. Na dem sabi, who ask me?
DAYUUUUM!!!!! This has the potential to be a match made in CHOCOMILO HEAVEN OO. But Koffie sha you don slay me finish. its alright the lord is my shepherd he knows what i want. Sista’s we got to let this one go.