Olamide & Longtime Partner Bukunmi are ENGAGED!

Rapper Olamide and long time partner, Adebukunmi are engaged!
The couple who have been together for years now, welcomed their son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji three years ago.
The engagement news was shared exclusively on InstaBlog9ja.
See post below:
Photo Credit- @instablog9ja
That’s the way to go Baddosneh! Making it work even with a child involved. I know certainly not all relationships must end up in marriage, whether a child is involved or not, but then, it’s more beautiful when it ends this way, in a union. I’m happy for you both, standing together through the years. Congrats!
Not another celebrity wedding 😒😒 BN will not let us rest now, congrats tho, marrying your baby mama had gone extinct, good thing it worked for them.
She was actually his girlfriend before she became a baby mama so….
Love that he hasn’t been controversial wen it comes to multiple baby mamas or having many gfs. He’s been loyal to her for years and with a child together, they’re now engaged! Way to go. Much love and respect for Olamide, guy is responsible.
See how Olamide just subtly shaded Davido and Wizkid 😄
Olamide is the real MVP (whatever that means)
Congrats to you both and they look very cute together
Wow @ the child’s name tho. Quite unique. Congrats.
I hope he is he making the right decision and it works out well for him. .good luck to him but the child’s name though. For a moment, I thought I was the reading the name of a roman emperor or some shit.
Batifeori means The way we want it to be!
Max is a name many Nigerians bear so nothing extraordinary about the names
Congrats. She seems to have evolved into omo wobe with her style and dressing
Beautiful…wishing you them all the best……