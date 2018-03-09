BellaNaija

Olamide & Longtime Partner Bukunmi are ENGAGED!

09.03.2018 at By 10 Comments

Rapper Olamide and long time partner, Adebukunmi are engaged!

The couple who have been together for years now, welcomed their son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji three years ago.

The engagement news was shared exclusively on InstaBlog9ja.

See post below:

Photo Credit- @instablog9ja

10 Comments on Olamide & Longtime Partner Bukunmi are ENGAGED!
  • Ottawa Queen March 9, 2018 at 7:35 am

    That’s the way to go Baddosneh! Making it work even with a child involved. I know certainly not all relationships must end up in marriage, whether a child is involved or not, but then, it’s more beautiful when it ends this way, in a union. I’m happy for you both, standing together through the years. Congrats!

    Love this! 107 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 9, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Not another celebrity wedding 😒😒 BN will not let us rest now, congrats tho, marrying your baby mama had gone extinct, good thing it worked for them.

    Love this! 54 Reply
    • I don’t know March 9, 2018 at 10:12 am

      She was actually his girlfriend before she became a baby mama so….

      Love this! 32
  • Hey you March 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Love that he hasn’t been controversial wen it comes to multiple baby mamas or having many gfs. He’s been loyal to her for years and with a child together, they’re now engaged! Way to go. Much love and respect for Olamide, guy is responsible.

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Wunmi March 9, 2018 at 9:54 am

    See how Olamide just subtly shaded Davido and Wizkid 😄
    Olamide is the real MVP (whatever that means)
    Congrats to you both and they look very cute together

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Baby gurl March 9, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Wow @ the child’s name tho. Quite unique. Congrats.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • John March 9, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I hope he is he making the right decision and it works out well for him. .good luck to him but the child’s name though. For a moment, I thought I was the reading the name of a roman emperor or some shit.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • CrazyWorld March 9, 2018 at 12:10 pm

      Batifeori means The way we want it to be!
      Max is a name many Nigerians bear so nothing extraordinary about the names

      Love this! 20
  • Lilo March 9, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Congrats. She seems to have evolved into omo wobe with her style and dressing

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • courage March 9, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Beautiful…wishing you them all the best……

    Love this! 7 Reply
