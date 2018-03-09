New Video: Simi – Complete Me

Simi, the delectable X3M Music songbird has just released the visuals to Complete Me one of the songs off her sophomore album Simisola.
In this masterpiece, she confesses her undying love to her spouse who completes her in every way. She never knew she would love him so much that without him by her side life would be meaningless. It’s a must watch!
The video was directed by Ani James of AJE Filmworks.
My dear Simi
I want to appreciate you for all you do for Nigerian music, This album has been on repeat for me and I am pretty sure I know almost all the words to them. Complete me is one of my favourite songs and I can’t wait to sing it to someone that actually does complete me. I am so happy you went with the direction to make this video beautiful. Thank you for all your beautiful songs. The sky is just your starting point, I promise. ILY
Oluchi
Awwww. Simi’s album is constantly on repeat for me too. I am hopelessly romantic at heart. I am married but I dont feel those sparks I wished and prayed for anymore. I wonder if it’s real?? ? If it is, Oluchi I pray you get it in abundance soonest.