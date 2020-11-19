Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Quam's Money" starring Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Williams Uchemba

BN TV Events Music

Must Watch: Wizkid's "A Day In The Live" Performance is Everything and More!

BN TV Inspired

Go on a Journey of Adventure with Tope a.k.a Starboy BMX on Episode 6 of "Streets Of Lagos"

BN TV Music

You should watch the Dance Video for Yemi Alade's "I Choose You" featuring Dadju

BN TV Comedy

Maraji's New Skit will have you Laughing Out Loud

BN TV

Toyin Abraham talks Growing Up, Family & Career in New Vlog

BN TV

When is the Right Time to Have Kids? Adanna & David are Sharing their Story

BN TV Movies & TV

Spirituality & Honesty - Toke Makinwa gets Real on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Here’s Episode 33 of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

The Festive Season is Almost Here & Sisi Yemmie’s favorite Jollof Rice Recipe might Come in Handy

BN TV

You’ve Got to See the Official Trailer for “Quam’s Money” starring Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Williams Uchemba

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The full trailer for the 14th Inkblot Productions movie titled “Quam’s Money” is out!

The sequel to 2018’s “New Money“, “Quam’s Money” tells the story of Quam Omole (played by Falz, reprising his role from the first movie), a security guard-turned-millionaire, whose life is thrown into chaos after he loses N500 million to a group of fraudsters. The trailer shows that Quam, with the help of a few friends, is willing to do anything and everything to get his money back.

The movie is produced by Inkblot productions, directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Chinaza Onuzo. It stars an ensemble cast of actors such as Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Michelle Dede, Karibi Fubara, Buchi Ojieh, with Jemima Osunde and Blossom Chukwujekwu also reprising their roles from the first movie.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

How Has Your 2020 Been? Tell Us All About it On #BN2020Epilogues

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa
Advertisement
css.php