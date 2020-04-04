Connect with us

A Tale of Love & Betrayal: Watch the Trailer for Matilda Lambert's "Unroyal"

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Alakada" Part 1 & 2

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz are Picture Perfect

Watch the Teaser for "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

WATCH Another Thrilling Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Moving On

BNMovieFeatureSpecial: Watch Daniel Ademinokan's "Between" starring Stella Damasus & Travis Grenier

See Genevieve Nnaji's Classic TikTok that's got Everyone Talking

42 More Nigerian Movies You Probably Didn’t Know are on Netflix

Did Ada Ameh Just Voice Out the Thoughts of the Masses in this Video?

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on


The official trailer for Matilda Lambert’s upcoming movie “Unroyal” is out.

The movie is a contemporary royal drama with all the glitz and glamour of the modern day palace and royal lifestyle. It follows the story of the arrogant Princess Boma who is from a royal family. Fate, however, turns her fortune around and in her dying state, she is relegated to the same position she enjoys putting others.

”Unroyal” was produced by Matilda Lambert and directed by Moses Inwang. The movie stars Pete Edochie, Shaffy Bello, Matilda Lambert, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Abayomi Alvin, Linda Osifo,Emem Inwang.

Watch the trailer below:

