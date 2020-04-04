A Tale of Love & Betrayal: Watch the Trailer for Matilda Lambert’s “Unroyal”



The official trailer for Matilda Lambert’s upcoming movie “Unroyal” is out.

The movie is a contemporary royal drama with all the glitz and glamour of the modern day palace and royal lifestyle. It follows the story of the arrogant Princess Boma who is from a royal family. Fate, however, turns her fortune around and in her dying state, she is relegated to the same position she enjoys putting others.

”Unroyal” was produced by Matilda Lambert and directed by Moses Inwang. The movie stars Pete Edochie, Shaffy Bello, Matilda Lambert, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Abayomi Alvin, Linda Osifo,Emem Inwang.

Watch the trailer below: