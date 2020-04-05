Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

WATCH Funke Akindele Bello Address & Apologise Over her House Party

Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Betrayal: Watch the Trailer for Matilda Lambert’s “Unroyal”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Alakada" Part 1 & 2

Movies & TV

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz are Picture Perfect

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Another Thrilling Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Moving On

Movies & TV Nollywood

BNMovieFeatureSpecial: Watch Daniel Ademinokan's "Between" starring Stella Damasus & Travis Grenier

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

See Genevieve Nnaji's Classic TikTok that's got Everyone Talking

Movies & TV Nollywood

42 More Nigerian Movies You Probably Didn’t Know are on Netflix

Movies & TV

WATCH Funke Akindele Bello Address & Apologise Over her House Party

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

In the early hours today, Sunday, Nigerians took to social media to express their disapproval over Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz hosting a house party in celebration of his 43rd birthday, despite the coronavirus lockdown enforced in Lagos State.

In the viral video, the couple was seen dancing to Naira Marley’s “Tesu Mole”. Naira Marley who was in attendance alongside several other party guests who were also vibing to his music.

Touched by the opinions of Nigerians, the actress took to Instagram to apologise and explain what really happened before and during the birthday party. According to her, the reason she had a lot of people around was that the production for a forthcoming movie “Omo Ghetto Saga“, was ongoing before the lockdown was intensified.

She added that most of the crew members couldn’t return back to their homes because they lived outside Lagos and the majority of them decided to stay in the estate which had a boot camp. She insisted that she had no intention to mislead people but she will always continue to support the government in their bid to reduce and eradicate coronavirus.

Watch her address comments about her house party:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php