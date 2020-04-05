WATCH Funke Akindele Bello Address & Apologise Over her House Party

In the early hours today, Sunday, Nigerians took to social media to express their disapproval over Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz hosting a house party in celebration of his 43rd birthday, despite the coronavirus lockdown enforced in Lagos State.

In the viral video, the couple was seen dancing to Naira Marley’s “Tesu Mole”. Naira Marley who was in attendance alongside several other party guests who were also vibing to his music.

Touched by the opinions of Nigerians, the actress took to Instagram to apologise and explain what really happened before and during the birthday party. According to her, the reason she had a lot of people around was that the production for a forthcoming movie “Omo Ghetto Saga“, was ongoing before the lockdown was intensified.

She added that most of the crew members couldn’t return back to their homes because they lived outside Lagos and the majority of them decided to stay in the estate which had a boot camp. She insisted that she had no intention to mislead people but she will always continue to support the government in their bid to reduce and eradicate coronavirus.

Watch her address comments about her house party: