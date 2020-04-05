Nigerians are Very Upset with Funke Akindele Bello & husband JJC

Connect with us

Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz have come under fire from Nigerians on social media for hosting a house party in celebration of his 43rd birthday, despite the coronavirus lockdown enforced in Lagos State.

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, the couple can be seen dancing to singer Naira Marley’s “Tesu Mole” song. Naira Marley who was in attendance alongside several other party guests who were also vibing to his music.

Following the video’s release, Nigerians are calling for the arrest of the actress and her husband for their “thoughtlessness.”

Check out the tweets below:

Related Topics:
