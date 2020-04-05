Do You Have an Interesting Story to Tell? Then Come Be a Part of BellaNaija’s Live Series

Connect with us

Our lives are made up of various moments and whether we know it or not, those experiences becomes stories that are either embarrassing, funny or enlightening. Whether it’s mistaking a random car for a taxi or it could be that proud moment when you received your college degree, or it could even be that time you peed your pants in primary school.

That is why we are calling on those who have a personal funny, entertaining, embarrassing, nostalgic, and special achievement story that they would like to share to come tell it to us on our new live series with BNers.

All you have to do is send an email to editorial(at)bellanaija(dot)com (e[email protected]) with “Storytelling” as the subject.

We’re waiting for your story.

