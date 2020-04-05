Mercy Aigbe is Addressing the issue of Depression & Suicide in her new Vlog | Watch

The movie star and fashion entrepreneur Mercy Aigbe is back with another episode of her vlog and she is talking about the very sensitive topic of depression and suicide. According to Mercy, suicide is never an option to turn to when depressed, instead one should turn to family, friends, and professionals if depression sets in.

Mercy also talked about the importance of always having a positive attitude to people and life in general. She also stressed the importance of always checking up on close friends and family.

Watch the video below: