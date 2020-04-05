Connect with us

BN TV

WATCH Isabella Akinseye Share 5 'Correct Student' Hacks to make the most of Educational Fairs

BN TV Scoop

Do You Have an Interesting Story to Tell? Then Come Be a Part of BellaNaija’s Live Series

BN TV

Mercy Aigbe is Addressing the issue of Depression & Suicide in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Moi-Moi in Two Ways | WATCH

BN TV

Photographers Get in Here! Kelechi Amadi-Obi has Tips on how to Improve Night time Photography | Watch

BN TV

Chef Lola’s Mackerel Fish Stew Looks absolutely delicious | Learn how to Prepare it here

BN TV

Ify Okoye Walks Us Through a Day in Her Life | WATCH

BN TV

A perfect Proposal is Planned in Episode 2 of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” Series | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Alakada" Part 1 & 2

BN TV Scoop

Find Out Why Khafi & Gedoni’s Wedding got Cancelled in this New Vlog Episode | WATCH

BN TV

WATCH Isabella Akinseye Share 5 ‘Correct Student’ Hacks to make the most of Educational Fairs

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Isabella Akinseye is back with a new episode of her vlog series tagged “Correct Student”.

“Correct Student” is a digital home edu-training content for people who are #AlwaysLearning.

Educational fairs are great places for students to learn, network, shop and even receive admission offers. In this vlog, Isabella Akinseye shares 5 Correct Student hacks to make the most of the event. Here are the first two.

1. Research.

2. Have a plan.

Find out the remaining three by watching to the end.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php