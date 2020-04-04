Thanks to Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi has Discovered a New Talent ❤️

Love makes you do all kind of things, even if it means acquiring a new skill or discovering new talents.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been spending a lot of quality couple time since the whole social distancing/self-isolation thing started, and now, we’re so proud to inform you that Mr Eazi has just discovered a new talent after having several shots of le boo, Temi.

Sharing a series of photos of his beau, Mr Eazi tweeted:

After the lockdown be like I go dey take bookings as Photographer I haf discover my talent ❤️❤️❤️

Rate his photography skill!

Photo Credit: temiotedola