Thanks to Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi has Discovered a New Talent ❤️

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are having a Baby Girl!

Find Out Why Khafi & Gedoni’s Wedding got Cancelled in this New Vlog Episode | WATCH

DJ Cuppy, Mr Eazi, Swanky Jerry - See the Amazing Nigerians Featured in this Year's Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 List

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

There's a New Challenge in Town, Who Can Step Up?

See Genevieve Nnaji's Classic TikTok that's got Everyone Talking

See How Our Faves Have Been Keeping Their Kids Engaged

Salawa Abeni gives us a Masterclass on How To Kill Negative Energy

Here’s Why Burna Boy says He’s Going Off Twitter

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Love makes you do all kind of things, even if it means acquiring a new skill or discovering new talents.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been spending a lot of quality couple time since the whole social distancing/self-isolation thing started, and now, we’re so proud to inform you that Mr Eazi has just discovered a new talent after having several shots of le boo, Temi.

Sharing a series of photos of his beau, Mr Eazi tweeted:

After the lockdown be like I go dey take bookings as Photographer I haf discover my talent ❤️❤️❤️

Rate his photography skill!

Photo Credit: temiotedola

