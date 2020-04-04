Scoop
Thanks to Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi has Discovered a New Talent ❤️
Love makes you do all kind of things, even if it means acquiring a new skill or discovering new talents.
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been spending a lot of quality couple time since the whole social distancing/self-isolation thing started, and now, we’re so proud to inform you that Mr Eazi has just discovered a new talent after having several shots of le boo, Temi.
Sharing a series of photos of his beau, Mr Eazi tweeted:
After the lockdown be like I go dey take bookings as Photographer I haf discover my talent ❤️❤️❤️
— Don Eazi (@mreazi) April 4, 2020
Rate his photography skill!
Photo Credit: temiotedola