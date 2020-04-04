Connect with us

Music Scoop

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are having a Baby Girl!

Music

New Video: Lil Frosh feat. Mayorkun - Kole Re Body

Music

New Music: Lindsey Abudei - One On The Outside

Music

New EP: Ike Chuks - Igbotic

Music

Another Thrilling Episode of 'Battle of Hits' Between Rexxie & Kel P is About to Go Down

Music

New Video: Skales feat. Ice Prince - Tatabara

Music

New Music: Oladips - Kwarantine

Music

New Music: Seriki feat. Obesere – Owo Dollar

Music

New Video: Kcee - Sweet Mary J

Music

Tems teams up with Odunsi (The Engine) for "Decided" | Listen

Music

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are having a Baby Girl!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that they’re expecting a baby girl in a super adorable Instagram reveal.

Since the couple announced they were expecting their first child together at the beginning of March, we have been eagerly waiting to find out more details. Katy teased her pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White” where she cradled her baby bump.

Katy Perry posted the gender reveal on Instagram that showed Orlando covered in what appears to be pink shaving cream as he flashed a huge grin. She simply captioned the photo “It’s a girl”

Photo Credit: @katyperry

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php