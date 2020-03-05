Yes, Katy Perry has a Bun in the Oven🤰🏼& She’s Walking Down the Aisle 👰

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Katy Perry

Katy Perry just made her baby bump debut in a new music video “Never Worn White” and she looked more confident than ever.

The “Roar” singer is expecting her first child with her fiance, Orlando Bloom.

Our first clue was when we heard a little snippet of “The Wedding March” song (a clue that she’s getting married soon) after which she belts out the song in a flowing white gown about how she’s actually “never worn white” before and she really wants to say “I do”.

She ends the song revealing that not only is she ready to wear white for the first time, but also she has a bun in the oven.

Check out the music video for “Never Worn White”.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

